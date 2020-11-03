Varadkar saved by FF but warned to back Government

| 5.5°C Dublin
Martin supports Tánaiste as he faces Dáil grilling
Fianna Fáil will save Leo Varadkar’s political career and support the Tánaiste in the face of growing criticism over his decision to leak an unpublished GP contract to a friend and political supporter.However, Fianna Fáil ministers are insisting Mr Varadkar stops undermining the Government in return for their support. Meanwhile, it has emerged the doctors’ union at the centre of the controversy threatened to tell their patients to vote against Fine Gael if they were not included in GP contract talks. The National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) wrote to TDs in February 2019 warning them they would “personally” tell patients about the “detrimental” impact of Fine Gael health policies ahead of the local elections in May of that year. The warning came two months before Mr Varadkar leaked a copy of the contract the Government had agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to the NAGP. The fresh twist in the controversy comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin and senior Fianna Fáil figures rallied behind the embattled Fine Gael leader as he prepares for a Dáíl grilling today. The Taoiseach said he had full confidence in Mr Varadkar and insisted that while he acted inappropriately in leaking the document he did not break any laws. Sacked agriculture minister Barry Cowen also weighed in behind the Tánaiste saying he made a mistake, but not a fatal one, and said it was time to “move on” from the issue. However, Fianna Fáil ministers were last night insisting that in return for their support Mr Varadkar must “stop undermining the Government”. “He has been playing games constantly and we hope this brings it to an end,” one minister said. “His way of operating up to now will have to end and the contract issue should draw a line under it,” another Fianna Fáil minister said. Yesterday, Fine Gael ministers and TDs hit the airwaves to defend Mr Varadkar as the opposition raised questions about his decision to leak a confidential contract.
