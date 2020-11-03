Varadkar saved by FF but warned to back Government

Fianna Fáil will save Leo Varadkar’s political career and support the Tánaiste in the face of growing criticism over his decision to leak an unpublished GP contract to a friend and political supporter.

However, Fianna Fáil ministers are insisting Mr Varadkar stops undermining the Government in return for their support.

Meanwhile, it has emerged the doctors’ union at the centre of the controversy threatened to tell their patients to vote against Fine Gael if they were not included in GP contract talks.

The National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) wrote to TDs in February 2019 warning them they would “personally” tell patients about the “detrimental” impact of Fine Gael health policies ahead of the local elections in May of that year.

The warning came two months before Mr Varadkar leaked a copy of the contract the Government had agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to the NAGP.

The fresh twist in the controversy comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin and senior Fianna Fáil figures rallied behind the embattled Fine Gael leader as he prepares for a Dáíl grilling today.

The Taoiseach said he had full confidence in Mr Varadkar and insisted that while he acted inappropriately in leaking the document he did not break any laws.

Sacked agriculture minister Barry Cowen also weighed in behind the Tánaiste saying he made a mistake, but not a fatal one, and said it was time to “move on” from the issue.

However, Fianna Fáil ministers were last night insisting that in return for their support Mr Varadkar must “stop undermining the Government”.

“He has been playing games constantly and we hope this brings it to an end,” one minister said. “His way of operating up to now will have to end and the contract issue should draw a line under it,” another Fianna Fáil minister said.

Yesterday, Fine Gael ministers and TDs hit the airwaves to defend Mr Varadkar as the opposition raised questions about his decision to leak a confidential contract.

Mr Varadkar posted the GP contract to his friend and political supporter Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, who was then NAGP president, between April 11- 16, 2019.

It was sent two months after the NAGP threatened to campaign against Fine Gael TDs in the local and general elections.

In the letter, the NAGP said its members intended to campaign against their local Fine Gael TDs, senators and councillors unless they were included in pay negotiations involving the IMO.

“This activity could involve up to 2,100 individual GPs informing their patients personally about the health policies of Fine Gael TDs and councillors in the up-coming local and general elections, and the detrimental effect that these policies are having on patient services in the community,” the letter said.

“Our members advise us that they will inform their patients of the failings in the health service and the role of Fine Gael in the demise of community and GP services,” it added.

It said this may include posters in waiting rooms and media campaigns by GPs on local radio stations and in regional newspapers.

Meanwhile, RISE TD Paul Murphy sent a complaint to the Standards of Public Office Commission asking it to review the Tánaiste’s decision to leak the document. He asked it to investigate if Mr Varadkar breached the Code of Conduct for Office Holders.

