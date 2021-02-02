Varadkar raises concerns at Cabinet over lack of progress on mandatory travel quarantine

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has raised serious concerns at Cabinet over the lack of progress on introducing mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving form overseas.

Mr Varadkar warned the Government will be vulnerable to public criticism if it does not move quicker on plans to legislative for quarantining.

The Fine Gael leader outlined the major logistical challenges in involved in introducing a quarantining and said more detail was needed on where people will be held, who will police the facilities and how they will be transferred to these centres from airports.

According to sources at the meeting, Mr Varadkar warned the public already believe the Government’s quarantining plans are not ambitious enough and said the Coalition will face further backlash if they do not move quickly to fulfil their commitments on international travel rules.

“He asked how the public will feel if they get the case numbers down substantially and we don’t fulfil our side of the bargain,” a source said.

Another source said: “he was very concerned about the logistics involved in quarantining and said the Government could be vulnerable if more wasn’t done.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly brought a memo to Cabinet which gave a brief update on plans for quarantining.

“Further work is under way to deliver a scheme of mandatory quarantine at designated facilities for certain categories of traveller which will primary legislation,” the memo said. “The minister will bring this matter back to Government when the Bill has been finalised,” it added.

Mr Donnelly also updated the Cabinet on plans to require people arriving in Northern Ireland airports and ports to fill in passenger locator forms if they are travelling across the border to Ireland. He also noted that the fine for breaching Covid-19 restrictions to travel overseas had been increased to €500.

At the meeting, Mr Varadkar sought details on how passengers will be transferred from airports and ports to quarantine hotels. He also asked for detail of how the quarantining in hotels and homes will be policed.

He highlighted mandatory home quarantine systems that have been introduced in Taiwan, Finland and Iceland.

Mr Varadkar estimated around 140 cases of Covid-19 may be coming into the country from overseas every week. His calculation was based on 2pc of 1,000 passengers arriving in Ireland on a daily basis.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney supported the Tánaiste’s calls for more action on quarantining.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the meeting mandatory quarantining is government policy and said he also wants the issue progressed quickly. Mr Martin told the meeting Department of the Taoiseach second secretary general John Callinan will be overseeing quarantining plans. Mr Callinan was previously central to Ireland’s negotiating team during Brexit negotiations.

There is some disquiet in the Department of Health over being given responsibility for quarantining. A Government source have said the Department already has enough work in controlling the virus and vaccinating the country and suggested the quarantining programme should be handled by another minister.

Online Editors