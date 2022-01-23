| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Varadkar presses gardaí on leak probe

Leo Varadkar gave a copy of a proposed GP contract to friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail in April 2019 Expand

Close

Leo Varadkar gave a copy of a proposed GP contract to friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail in April 2019

Leo Varadkar gave a copy of a proposed GP contract to friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail in April 2019

Leo Varadkar gave a copy of a proposed GP contract to friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail in April 2019

Ali Bracken and Jody Corcoran

Solicitors for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have repeatedly made contact with gardaí to inquire about the status of its investigation into his leaking of a confidential government document, the Sunday Independent has learnt .

However, officers investigating the leak of a proposed new GP contract say the probe “cannot and will not be rushed”.

Most Watched

Privacy