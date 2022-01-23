Varadkar presses gardaí on leak probe

Solicitors for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have repeatedly made contact with gardaí to inquire about the status of its investigation into his leaking of a confidential government document, the Sunday Independent has learnt .

However, officers investigating the leak of a proposed new GP contract say the probe “cannot and will not be rushed”.

Mr Varadkar was interviewed in April last year but has not been contacted by gardaí since.

It is understood his solicitors have contacted gardaí three or four times since April in an attempt to establish how the probe is progressing.

The criminal investigation into the Tánaiste’s leaking of the document is being led by specialist officers from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NCBI).

It is ongoing and a file has not been completed and sent to the DPP, it is understood.

Fine Gael sources believe the investigation is proving “politically damaging” to Mr Varadkar and sources believe the relatively prolonged nature of the probe is “unusual”.

Comparisons are being made with the recent Golfgate affair, which happened after the document leak and involved more witnesses. The investigation is already complete, a file sent to the DPP and a trial under way.

A Fine Gael source said: “It’s hard to know what is going on. The guards are being thorough, obviously, but the Tanaiste is in a weird limbo. If you are charged you have all sorts of rights — you know what you are accused of, by whom, you get a book of evidence and any items useful to your defence.

"Media websites disable comments, editors are much more careful for fear of compromising a trial. When you’re just under suspicions — well, not so much.”

Mr Varadkar leaked a confidential copy of a proposed new GP contract to his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail in April 2019. It contained details of the deal the government had provisionally agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO).

Though Mr Varadkar has been accused by political opponents of breaching the Official Secrets Act, gardaí are investigating whether he breached section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act, 2018.

It states it is a criminal offence to use “confidential information obtained in the course of his or her office, employment, position or business for the purpose of corruptly obtaining a gift, consideration or advantage for himself or herself or for any other person”.

It will be up to the State Prosecutor to decide if any criminal charges should by laid upon examination of the Garda file.

Officers had hoped to complete the inquiry by the end of last summer.

However the investigation has gone on longer than expected as gardaí continue to “explore every avenue”. More witness interviews than expected have had to be carried out, it is understood.

A senior source said: “Public pressure seems to be mounting and there is some questioning about why it is taking so long for gardaí to complete the inquiry. The reality is the Garda investigation will take as long as it takes. It cannot and will not be rushed by external factors.”

Mr Varadkar is due to replace Micheál Martin as Taoiseach this year under an agreement made when the Government was formed in which Mr Martin fills the role for the first two years and Mr Varadkar takes over for the remainder of the term.

TD Róisín Shortall has said it would not be appropriate for the Tánaiste to become Taoiseach later this year if he was still the subject of a criminal investigation.

She also expressed concern at how long it was taking to conclude a probe into whether the Fine Gael leader breached the Criminal Justice Act 2018 with the leak.

Mr Varadkar has admitted transmitting the document but pointed to contemporaneous reporting of its provisions and the fact it was not subsequently altered before official publication.