Varadkar pours cold water on Martin's suggestion a deal has been done on pension age

Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar (PA) Expand

Cormac McQuinn Twitter

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has poured cold water on Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin’s suggestion that an agreement has been reached to halt the rise in the State pension age to 67 next year.

As Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael try to lure a smaller party into a historic coalition Mr Varadkar’s intervention is a sign that it won’t be all plain sailing between the two Civil War parties.

While Fine Gael hasn’t ruled out some moves on the pensions issue, Mr Varadkar’s insistence that there is no agreement on the matter is at odds with comments from Mr Martin at the weekend.

