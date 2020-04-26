TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has poured cold water on Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin’s suggestion that an agreement has been reached to halt the rise in the State pension age to 67 next year.

As Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael try to lure a smaller party into a historic coalition Mr Varadkar’s intervention is a sign that it won’t be all plain sailing between the two Civil War parties.

While Fine Gael hasn’t ruled out some moves on the pensions issue, Mr Varadkar’s insistence that there is no agreement on the matter is at odds with comments from Mr Martin at the weekend.

Read More

The government has plans to raise the pension age to avert a time-bomb in the Social Insurance Fund due to Ireland’s ageing population. It is due to go up to 67 from the start of 2021.

It became a big issue during the election campaign as Sinn Féin outflanked both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil by promising it would reduce the age to 65.

Ahead of polling day Fianna Fáil said the rise in the qualification age should be deferred pending a review.

Fine Gael said the age should increase but with a transitional payment for those over 66.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Mr Martin suggested that the pension age won’t rise next year under an agreement he said he has struck with Mr Varadkar.

Mr Martin insisted people should receive some form of a pension payment from 65 and said plans to increase the age to 67 next year will be abandoned. “I think there’s agreement on that and that’s not happening,” he said. “I think the programme for government will have to specify that and that’s a matter for discussion between two parties.”

A spokesman for Mr Varadkar said: “There is no agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on the pension age but it is an issue that will have to be addressed.

“This will be a matter for discussion in the Programme for Government talks.”

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s efforts to form a coalition are set to continue this week as the two parties prepare to respond to a series of questions from the Green Party.

Eamon Ryan’s party have asked 17 questions in response to the two larger parties’ framework document of government proposals.

Mr Ryan today insisted that a more ambition 7pc-a-year target for reducing carbon emissions is must be set if his party is to enter government talks. “This has to be clear from the start we have to have that baseline understanding because it is going to be challenging,” he told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.

Neither Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have shot down the Green Party’s demands with Mr Ryan’s team of 12 TDs seen as the most straight-forward path to a stable government. The two larger parties have 72 TDs between them with a bare minimum of 80 needed for a majority.

Mr Varadkar has said that the Green Party has raised “reasonable and relevant” questions and that he hopes the three party leaders can meet in the coming days with a view to opening formal government talks.