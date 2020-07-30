Varadkar ordered State car for Coveney in one of his last acts as Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar ordered a security review for a State car and Garda driver for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in his final days as Taoiseach, Independent.ie can reveal.

In one of his last acts as Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar ensured Mr Coveney retained his taxpayer funded security detail before the new government was formed.

Mr Coveney was due to lose his car and driver after he stepped down as Tánaiste.

However, Mr Varadkar contacted Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser to ask for the security review in the days before he stepped down and was succeed by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

But Mr Fraser did not officially ask his counterpart in the Department of Justice Aidan O’Driscoll for the review until the day after Mr Martin was appointed Taoiseach.

Mr Martin was not alerted to Mr Fraser’s decision to obtain security advice which ensured Mr Coveney retained his €200,000 a year State car and driver.

Mr O’Driscoll asked Garda Commissioner Drew Harris if it was “appropriate” for Mr Coveney to retain his security detail.

But Justice Minister Helen McEntee was not informed by Mr O’Driscoll of his decision to contact the Garda Commissioner.

A spokesperson for Ms McEntee said the Commissioner told the minister he had taken a decision on providing additional garda support for Mr Coveney but he did not tell her what the decision was.

The Foreign Affairs Minister has said he needs the service because he regularly travels to Northern Ireland.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan did not have the security service when he held the office.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has raised questions in the Dáil about the process surrounding the allocation of extra resources for Mr Coveney at a time when the country is facing into serious economic hardship.

During the last recession, Mr Coveney publicly denounced the use of State cars and pledged not to use one if he held office.

“If I become a minister, I will not accept a State car. I’m telling you that now. You can quote me on it,” Mr Coveney told a Young Fine Gael conference in November 2010.

State cars and Garda drivers were limited to the President, Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Justice Minister and certain senior justice officials back in 2011. Foreign Affairs ministers were not included.

