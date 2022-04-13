Varadkar on collision course with Greens after he tells Fine Gael TDs plans to ban sale of turf have been paused

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar put himself on a collision course with the Greens last night after he told his party the plan to ban the sale of turf in September is being paused.

Mr Varadkar announced the pause at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting hours after Environment Minister Eamon Ryan robustly defended the move.

The coalition is now at odds after a spokesperson for Mr Ryan denied there is any pause in the plan.

They said: “Minister Ryan agreed to engage on how the regulations would be implemented but there was no agreement on a pause.

Responding to Mr Ryan saying there was no pause, Mr Varadkar's spokesperson said: "There’s no detailed proposals submitted to Government yet. The Department of Environment will do so after Easter and it’ll be discussed then by the parties."

Read More

News of the impending ban has sparked a backlash from rural-based backbenchers in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen hit out at Mr Ryan, saying that "when Minister Ryan has three times the number of seats as my party and elected members of Dáil Eireann in Offaly and the region, maybe then he might have the power to initiate such proposals but not while the numbers and support is stacked in our favour".

In an online meeting on Wednesday evening, Mr Varadkar is said to have told TDs and senators that telling those who cut and sell turf that they could no longer do so was "like telling the French they can't have wine or the Italians they can't have pasta".

Sources said he told party colleagues there will be a pause on the plan on that until the details are clearer. He did not provide any indication of how long the pause would be in place.

The Tánaiste told the meeting that he had been contacted by a large volume of FG TDs on the issue. The move to pause any changes in turf cutting was widely welcomed, including by backbenchers Brendan Griffin and Joe Carey, and Senators Seán Kyne, Tim Lombard and Aisling Dolan.

Longford-based Senator Micheál Carrigy told the meeting he had not seen such a sharp reaction to the turf cutting proposal since the backlash against water charges nearly a decade ago.

Earlier this week it emerged that Mr Ryan, the Green Party leader, intended to push ahead with the plans to ban the sale of turf, prompting a backlash from Coalition backbenchers.

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly Barry Cowen said the proposal amounted to an outright ‘cliff-edge’ ban on the commercial sale of turf and said he would meet Mr Ryan to discuss the proposal.

“We can live with the banning of sales at filling stations, retail outlets or the side of the road, but there should be an allowance made for dependent households and bogowners/cutters," he said.

Another backbencher, Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill told Tipp FM earlier this week: “Banning the selling or gifting of turf while providing no immediate, viable and cost-effective alternative is simply not on."

Asked by Mr Griffin in a written parliamentary question if people can continue to cut and sell turf after September 2022 when new rules on solid fuels are due to take effect, Mr Ryan said: “They [the new regulations] are required, as each year, some 1,300 people die prematurely in Ireland due to air pollution from solid fuel burning. Research undertaken by the Environmental Protection Agency also demonstrates that the contribution of peat to air pollution levels is significant.

“Turf cutting by citizens for use in their own homes is a traditional activity across many peatlands, and while measures are required to reduce the emissions associated with burning peat, these traditions will be respected.

“Therefore, to accommodate those with rights to harvest sod peat, no ban on its cutting or burning will be introduced, but a regulatory provision will be made to prohibit the placing on the market, sale or distribution of sod peat.

“As such, persons who have turbary rights will continue to be permitted to extract peat to heat their own dwelling, but will not be permitted to place it on the market for sale or distribution to others.”