Varadkar intervened to see if Coveney could keep State car and garda driver

FORMER Taoiseach Leo Varadkar intervened to see if Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney could keep the use of a State car and garda driver.

He asked Department of the Taoiseach Secretary General Martin Fraser to contact his Department of Justice counterpart Aidan O'Driscoll on the matter.

It has also emerged Justice Minister Helen McEntee was side stepped by senior civil servants involved in securing the State car for Mr Coveney.

The Government this afternoon confirmed Mr Varadkar’s intervention.

It comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin came under pressure from Labour leader Alan Kelly in the Dáil for the second day in a row on how Mr Coveney got the use of the car at a cost of around €200,000-a-year to taxpayers.

State cars and Garda drivers were limited to the President, Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Justice Minister and certain senior justice officials back in 2011.

Foreign Affairs ministers were not included.

Mr Martin told the Dáil today that communications on Mr Coveney getting the State car “happened before I became Taoiseach”.

But he also said the communication between the secretaries general of the Departments of the Taoiseach and Justice happened on June 28, the day after he took office.

A government spokesperson told Independent.ie: “The call from the Secretary General in the Taoiseach’s Department to the Secretary general in the Department of Justice was made at the request of the previous Taoiseach.”

She could not say when Mr Varadkar made the request for Mr Fraser to contact the Department of Justice.

Mr Varadkar’s spokesman did not immediately respond to queries this afternoon.

The Irish Independent reported today that Mr Fraser contacted Mr O’Driscoll by phone to inquire whether it was “appropriate on security grounds” for Mr Coveney to retain the security service he received as Tánaiste.

Mr O’Driscoll in turn phoned An Garda Síochána to see whether there was a case for the Fine Gael deputy leader to hold on to his State car and driver, which costs the taxpayer around €200,000 a year.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris deemed it “appropriate” for Mr Coveney to retain his State car and Garda driver.

Independent.ie can also reveal that Mr O’Driscoll did not inform Ms McEntee before he contacted on An Garda Síochána about security arrangements for Mr Coveney.

It is unclear why Mr O’Driscoll did not alert the newly appointed minister of his intention to contact Garda Headquarters.

However, the Commissioner Mr Harris did contact Ms McEntee to say he made a decision on Mr Coveney’s arrangement but did not say what decision he had taken.

A spokesman for the minister said: “The minister did not discuss this issue with the secretary general.

“The Commissioner informed the minister after a decision had been made, although he did not inform her of the nature of that decision.”

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said the new revelations around Mr Coveney’s car raised serious questions about how the Government was being run.

“How can a Taoiseach who is outgoing make a decision for an incoming Taoiseach and direct the secretary general of the Taoiseach’s Department to call the secretary general of the Department of Justice – it makes no sense at all,” Mr Kelly said.

Mr Kelly also questioned who was in the charge of the Department of Justice if Ms McEntee was not being informed of significant State security matters. “What else she is not going to be told about and is this how she is going to conduct her department with civil servants taking decision without informing the minister,” he added.

