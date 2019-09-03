Varadkar in election warning as Brexit instability on the rise

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's supporters have been warned to be on an election footing "at all times" as Brexit uncertainty consumes the political agenda, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Ahead of tough Budget negotiations, Fine Gael headquarters has instructed constituency organisers to make "a major push" on preparations "in the next few weeks".

The timing of the correspondence will be seen as significant by Fianna Fáil as it prepares to lay out its demands for Budget 2020.

Both parties have agreed that their Confidence and Supply arrangement should allow Mr Varadkar's government to remain in power until at least spring. However, mounting speculation that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go to the polls in mid-October is having a ripple effect here.

MPs will today try to block a no-deal Brexit in the House of Commons - but Mr Johnson said there are "no circumstances" in which he will ask Brussels to delay Brexit.

This is being interpreted as a direct threat to collapse his own government if MPs try to force his hand.

