Varadkar: I'll hike pension if re-elected

The Taoiseach said pension hikes would be linked to either the cost of living or increases in national earnings if Fine Gael is leading the next government.

Mr Varadkar said he could not increase pensions across the board in the last budget due to concerns about the impact of Brexit on the economy.

Speaking in Government Buildings before the Dail recess, he said: "What we would intend for future budgets though is to get back to the position where every year we increase the pension."

At the same press conference, the Taoiseach also said Fine Gael would be campaigning in the election on a platform of cutting taxes for middle-income earners.

Mr Varadkar also pledged to return to the negotiating table with unions and discuss pay increases for public sector workers.

The Taoiseach said it was part of his "mission in politics" to make sure "hard-working people, middle-income people" have "more money in their pockets".

Mr Varadkar said he wanted "more money in people's pockets so they can decide how best to spend it".

"Some people talk about tax cuts as if it's the government giving you money," he said.

"I have a totally different philosophy. I think a tax cut and income tax cut is the government allowing you to keep more of your own money and I want people to have more money in their pockets every year for the next five years."

He said Fine Gael was the "only party in the Dail" which believes in giving tax cuts to middle Ireland.

The Taoiseach said he was committed to his promise of increasing the entry point for the top rate of tax to €50,000 but said the Fine Gael election manifesto would include other measures which will also put money in people's pockets.

He said he has been restricted in the amount of tax he could cut while serving as Taoiseach because he was leading a minority Government which included Independent TDs and he was also answerable to Fianna Fail.

"When you have to negotiate a budget with your coalition partners, and also Fianna Fail, that meant that we were able to do much less than we would have liked to have done," he said.

"But part of the reason why we'll seek a mandate for the next term is so that we can do a lot more for all those people that get up early in the morning, all those people that work really hard and pay a lot of tax," he added.

He said there was "inevitably" going to be public sector pay negotiations next year and he anticipated that pay would continue to rise.

"I can see a rise faster than the cost of living, that's what people generally want, for their pay to go up faster than the rate of inflation," he added.

The Taoiseach separately said Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin should be "embarrassed" by some of his policies on housing.

Mr Varadkar said he was not "ashamed" of his own record on housing and homelessness and instead pointed to Mr Martin claiming he would introduce a lower rate of VAT on housing construction while separately saying he would force the Central Bank to change its lending rules.

The Taoiseach said EU laws would not allow separate VAT rates and said Mr Martin "either doesn't know or care that the Central Bank is independent under Irish law and European law".

"That's the kind of rubbish you're hearing from Fianna Fail on housing - they should be embarrassed to talk about it, quite frankly," he added.

He also said he would spend Christmas considering when the general election should be held.

He has since written to Micheal Martin seeking a meeting to discuss the date for when the country goes to the polls.

Sunday Independent