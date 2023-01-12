Varadkar hopes the exclusion of McDonald from Northern all-party event is ‘a once-off’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he hopes the exclusion of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald from the all-party talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol at Stormont was a once-off event.

Mr Varadkar said it was for other parties to decide who would be in their delegations.

He said of the British attitude in keeping Ms McDonald out of the exchanges it had not been the case in the past.

“I hope this is a once-off and not a change of policy,” he said.

It comes as the Taoiseach and the UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer will travel to Belfast today, as efforts to resolve the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol are ramped up. They are to meet the main Stormont parties to discuss the deadlock.

Yesterday, a row broke out ahead of a meeting between the UK foreign secretary James Cleverly and the five main parties in Northern Ireland, which Ms McDonald said she was not allowed attend. Sinn Féin subsequently refused to attend the meeting at all, as did the SDLP.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said what happened was unfortunate, but everyone was intent on getting the Executive and the Assembly back up and running.

“Notwithstanding what happened today, I would hope that it will not act as an impediment. I do not believe it will,” said the Fianna Fáil leader.

Mr Varadkar said he was looking forward to talking to the Northern Ireland party leaders today.

The Taoiseach will meet both Sinn Féin leaders – Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill – as part of his own engagement with the Northern parties. He will also meet Doug Beattie of the Official Unionist Party, Jeffrey Donaldson of the Democratic Unionist Party, Colum Eastwood of the SDLP, and Naomi Long of the Alliance Party.

The separate talks take place at a conference centre on the fringes of the Stormont estate.

Mr Martin will meet Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said there was now trust built up between the EU and UK negotiating teams, and they should be allowed time and space.

He will then travel to Armagh for a number of engagements, including a visit to the Secretariat of the North South Ministerial Council, the launch of a new Shared Island Civic Society Fund, and a meeting with victims and survivors of Troubles-related violence.

A senior official said: “These two visits happening on the same day is a clear sign of the Government’s commitment to resolving the difficulties around the protocol, and helping ensure that the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement can once again operate effectively across all three strands.

“The Taoiseach’s meetings will be an opportunity for him to engage at first-hand with both political and business leaders on key political issues and on the Northern Ireland Protocol – and to stress the importance of making progress on an EU-UK agreement and restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive.”

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said the latest indications were that the war in Ukraine was going to “continue for quite some time”, with all the implications that would arise from this.