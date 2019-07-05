Varadkar hopes former Taoiseach Brian Cowen makes a 'speedy recovery'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he hopes Brian Cowen makes a “speedy recovery” after it emerged the former Fianna Fáil leader had been hospitalised.

Mr Cowen is understood to be receiving treatment in a Dublin hospital after falling ill in recent days.

He is believed to have checked into hospital on Thursday and is continuing to receive treatment today.

Speaking at an event in Longford, Mr Varadkar said he heard Mr Cowen had been admitted to hospital.

"I served in the Dail with Brian Cowen for a number of years and I really hope if he is unwell, as I hear he is, that he makes a speedy recovery," he added.

The long-serving Fianna Fáil TD was also taken to hospital in May when he became sick at an Oireachtas golf event.

He has since recovered and attended public events including the funeral of GAA legend Eugene McGee and the Cheltenham Racing Festival.

Mr Cowen has kept a relatively low profile since stepping down from national politics.

Online Editors