Varadkar hits out: 'Comparing Project Ireland spending plan PR to Third Reich is beneath contempt'

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has hit out at opposition politicians for comparing communication of the government's €116bn spending plan to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.

Mr Varadkar criticised comments made by Labour TD Alan Kelly and Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry when they were attacking how the Project Ireland 2040 plan has been publicised.

The Taoiseach said remarks comparing such communications to the Third Reich are "beneath contempt". Mr Kelly made his remarks in a radio interview earlier this week where he claimed the government’s use of newspaper advertorials to promote the capital spending plan was "akin to something from the Third Reich, Goebbels territory".

Mr MacSharry referenced Goebbels as he criticised the PR campaign around the plan in the Dáil today. Mr Varadkar criticised the remarks as "wholly inappropriate" as he came under opposition pressure over the plan to spend €1.5m promoting Project Ireland 2040.

He said: "I’m not thin skinned by any means… but I think describing the government, civil servants, any individual as being akin to Nazis and the Third Reich or Goebbels is defamatory and beneath the level of discourse that should occur in politics and in this house." Mr Varadkar claimed that the remarks were a reference to the Holocaust.

He said: "This is a reference to six million people who were exterminated by the Third Reich and by the Nazis and I think belittling the Holocaust. "Comparing and advertising campaign to the actions of the Nazis and the Third Reich, I think that’s beneath contempt," Mr Varadkar added.

He asked if Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Labour TD Joan Burton would disassociate themselves from their party colleagues’ comments.

Mr Martin said: "I have never used any terms such as Goebbels or anything in relation to the government’s propaganda campaign."

He added: "It’s wrong for the Taoiseach to try and suggest that I would endorse that or in anyway associate myself with it." Mr Martin added: "You do not like it Taoiseach when hard words are said about things you get up to and your government gets up to."

And he said "legitimate questions" have been raised about government’s communications in the last three months. Mr Martin continued: "I have never used the word Goebbels.

"I hate anybody using Nazi terms about anyone in a current parliamentary democracy. I do not like it. I do not endorse it and I disassociate myself from it. "And any member of the house that does use that should reflect on what they said and withdraw any assertion that any member in this house or any member of government is engaging in that manner because what we’re discussing here is light-years away… from what happened in the Third Reich." Ms Burton said references to Goebbels made in Leinster House were “inappropriate” adding: “I think anybody who was involved in doing that should actually reflect and pause because I don’t think it helps our debate.”

But she also accused Mr Varadkar of being "annoyed and irritated that something that has been understandably for you as Taoiseach a prize project has been subject to criticism in here." It is the second time Mr MacSharry has been involved in a Dáil row after which the house has been adjourned. Two weeks ago the Dáil was also briefly suspended when the Fianna Fáil TD became embroiled in a row with Kerry Independent TDs and brothers, Michael Healy-Rae and Danny Healy-Rae, over speaking time.

Online Editors