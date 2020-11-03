Varadkar hits out at innuendo over friendship with GP at centre of leak controversy

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has hit out at “innuendo” about his friendship with the doctor at the centre of the controversy over the leaking of a confidential GP contract.

The Fine Gael leader shook his head as Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath suggested a photograph of Mr Varadkar and Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail at the Gay Pride Parade in 2019 was evidence they were “very close contacts”. Mr McGrath referred to Pride as “a certain parade”.

The image is one of a small number of photographs of the two men together and has been printed in a number of media outlets over recent days.

During a Dáil grilling tonight over the leaking of a GP contract to Dr Ó Tuathail in April 2019, Mr Varadkar said they were not close friends.

He said they had similar social circles and defended giving him the deal as he was head of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) at the time.

Mr McGrath raised heckles as he said the Taoiseach had told the Dáil of a “different range of friends”.

“Some are distance friends, some are absent friends and some are friends for the time being. I just had a photo on my phone here of you and Dr Ó Tuathail involved in a certain march in Dublin in 2019. Very close contacts and very close friends,” the Independent TD said.

He claimed the GP had used Mr Varadkar “as a puppet and I actually believe you didn’t know he used you as a puppet”.

Mr Varadkar responded by saying: “We all know the innuendo here. We all know what it is. We all know it's a big part of what was there in the article (in Village magazine), and what’s there online. And it’s not true deputy.”

He added: “I know what's being said, it's not true. This is somebody who is not a close friend, somebody who is a friend someone. He’s in my wider social circle.

“I'd say we've met twice in the last year. Once at a Christmas drinks thing over a year ago. Once when six people went out to dinner, and he was one of the six and I was one of the other six.

“And we would be in touch and other things. He’s very involved on the issue of Covid. We don't have the same mind on Covid by the way. He supports the zero Covid strategy, I'm sceptical about that. We would talk about that. He's involved in SafetyNet, which is an organization that provides GP services for the homeless, and for Roman, for Travellers and I've gone out with them.”

