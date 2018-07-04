The Taoiseach has launched a scathing attack against Irish journalists saying he had 'sympathy' for the current US administration in its animosity towards the media.

Varadkar has 'sympathy' for Trump's administration as he criticises media

Mr Varadkar was speaking to 20 Irish Americans in New York City at the home of the Irish consulate Ciaran Madden.

The current US administration has called the media the 'enemy of the people' and journalists are now regularly the target of ire and verbal abuse at rallies for Donald Trump.

Five media workers were shot at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapoplis.

“It was very murky territory to get in to; everyone felt really awkward” said one of those present at the event.

"It was the part where he agreed with Trump that was most shocking; although I'm pretty sure he didn't name Trump; just said 'the current administration'", they told Independent.ie.

The lunch involved a round-table discussion with the Taoiseach answering questions from invitees who were described as "young Irish people who are doing interesting things in New York."

It involved men and women people from the acting world, advertising and several from the tech industry.

Mr Varadkar criticised Irish political correspondents who he said spent more time "gossiping" about unimportant issues.

He said: "Twenty years ago you’d have a few journalists in Leinster House who acted with dedication."

"Now they’re all trying to compete with each other for gossip, and there are more of them than there are TDs", he said.

“It was the way he said it that really shocked me” said the source.

He said "they spend more time worrying that one or the other will get a story that they won’t have."

And essentially 'journalists spent more time gossiping and not checking stories', said one of those present.

He also then said there were "never any consequences for those journalists who got things wrong."

"I think he was really trying to point out how bad things are with the twenty-four hour news cycle and that journalists are under so much pressure these days" said one of those at the table.

"I also think he was trying to be a bit funny but ended up being socially awkward; but you could see how uncomfortable everyone was", said the attendee.

In response, a government spokesperson told Independent.ie that the conversation has been 'taken out of context' and that it was a 'private' 'wide ranging' discussion.

"The Taoiseach believes that a free, fair and balanced press is the cornerstone of our democracy", they said.

Online Editors