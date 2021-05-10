| 9.2°C Dublin

Varadkar gambles on Fine Gael prodigal son who returned from Renua exile

James Geoghegan is favourite to win seat in Fine Gael stronghold of Dublin Bay South

Cllr James Geoghegan. Photo: Naoise Culhane Expand

When he ran for Fianna Fáil in a by-election, after previously being a member of Fine Gael’s predecessors, Cumann na nGaedheal, an opponent of James Geoghegan printed a poster with the slogan: ‘Jiffy Geoghegan jumps ship.’ 

Ninety years later, the grandson who is named after him is also running in a by-election after jumping ship from Fine Gael – but climbing back on board again. When nominations closed last night, James Geoghegan – the younger – was the only Fine Gael candidate in the Dublin Bay South constituency.

