When he ran for Fianna Fáil in a by-election, after previously being a member of Fine Gael’s predecessors, Cumann na nGaedheal, an opponent of James Geoghegan printed a poster with the slogan: ‘Jiffy Geoghegan jumps ship.’

Ninety years later, the grandson who is named after him is also running in a by-election after jumping ship from Fine Gael – but climbing back on board again. When nominations closed last night, James Geoghegan – the younger – was the only Fine Gael candidate in the Dublin Bay South constituency.

The Dublin City councillor is the favourite to win the seat in the Fine Gael stronghold. His family tree is impeccable. His grandfather, James Geoghegan, would go on to become Eamon de Valera’s Minister for Justice, Attorney General and a Supreme Court judge. His great-grandfather Thomas Finlay served as a Cumann na nGaedheal TD and his grandfather Thomas Finlay also served as a Fine Gael TD and went on to become Chief Justice. His parents, Hugh Geoghegan and Mary Finlay-Geoghegan, both served as Supreme Court judges.

Four Supreme Court judges and three TDs in the family. No pressure. Growing up in Ranelagh and attending the private Gonzaga College, one friend says James is “not as obviously posh” as his family’s status implies. Studying a degree in politics and sociology in UCD, he joined Young Fine Gael. A friend recalls a party ending up back at his house and some bemusement at finding out there were two judges asleep upstairs.

During a decade in lobbying and political consultancy, he also studied to become a barrister. He worked for then EU Ambassador John Bruton and Congressman Richard E Neal in Washington and Fine Gael’s John-Paul Phelan and Lucinda Creighton in Leinster House. It was during this time he took a ‘sabbatical’ from Fine Gael when he became a founding member and one of the brains behind Ms Creighton’s short-lived and ill-fated Renua party.

In the most liberal constituency in the country, a candidate’s stance on social issues matters. Dublin Bay South saw a huge 78.5pc vote for repeal, the highest Yes vote in the country. Labour’s Ivana Bacik has campaigned on abortion rights for the past 30 years. Fianna Fáil’s Deirdre Conroy, one of two potential candidates, was the woman at the centre of the landmark D case in the European Court of Human Rights. She took the case against the State after she was denied an abortion in 2002 on grounds of foetal abnormality. The Green Party’s Claire Byrne was a leading figure in her party’s campaign for repeal and her colleague Hazel Chu has spoken about how the eighth amendment prevented her mother from getting care in Ireland.

Mr Geoghegan’s record of campaigning for social change is weak enough. He did sign a lawyers’ public petition in favour of repeal, but he wasn’t active in either the abortion or same-sex marriage referendums. Being a founding member of a party that emerged from the exiled anti-abortion wing of Fine Gael hardly screams ‘southside liberal’.

"He was a founder of Renua but James hasn’t a conservative bone in his body. He’d be really liberal. He’s very bright but was a bit green and innocent. He’s sharpened up now. He’s able to read a brief and will surprise people,” a long-time Fine Gael friend says.

After pushing out Kate O'Connell, one of Fine Gael’s most vocal repeal campaigners, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has to hope his candidate measures up. No pressure. After Renua bombed in the 2016 general election, Mr Geoghegan returned to the Fine Gael fold, running in the 2019 local elections in the upmarket Pembroke area.

"James is actually a good councillor, hard working and diligent. He’s competent and capable. Now, he also has that Fine Gael ‘right to rule’ vibe about him. He is quite interested in value for money in council services,” a non-Fine Gael member of Dublin City Council says.

On the city council, he has also clashed with left-wing parties over their opposition to the mix and financing of housing projects. He was among a number of councillors who got caught in the crossfire over a contentious cycle lane through Sandymount. In classic Dublin southside mode, the proposal ended up in the High Court.

He was one of those who wanted to assuage the concerns of local residents worried about the traffic moving elsewhere. His stance raised the ire of cycling activists, even though he would count himself as pro-cycling. His aim was to run in the next general election as there were suspicions Eoghan Murphy would not be running again.

Mr Geoghegan upped his work-rate in the past year, including cultivating the party membership. The opportunity has come sooner than anyone expected. The 35-year-old is married to Claire Cummins, also a barrister, and they have two sons, Hugh (3) and Harry (1). The family lives in Milltown.

Now he has to put his legal and political abilities to the test against Ms Bacik, the most established candidate in the field. The Reid Professor of Criminal Law in Trinity has been a senator for nearly 15 years. However, she has had less success with her forays into Dáil elections, now running in her third constituency. Nonetheless, she lives in Portobello in the constituency and has been involved in local issues, including establishing the Educate Together school in Harold’s Cross.

"This is Dublin Bay South. It will be a radio and TV election,” a councillor says.

Anything less than a Fine Gael win is a flop.

No pressure.