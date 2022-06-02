Varadkar flies Budget kite early with raft of measures to gazump coalition colleagues

Back in the days of the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil confidence and supply agreement, Limerick City TD Willie O’Dea was notorious for getting out his demands for the Budget very early.

In or around August, the long-serving Fianna Fáil deputy would call for at least a €5 increase in the weekly State pension to ensure his fingerprints were all over the decision – which at the time, was ultimately taken by a Fine Gael finance minister. Albeit after lengthy discussions with Fianna Fáil, who had to give their approval to ensure the Budget would pass.

The political strategy behind O’Dea’s almost annual intervention was simple. Suggest a proposal that the governing parties were either going to introduce anyway, or propose something they would find too difficult to shoot down – and once it’s implemented, claim credit for the measure.

It worked, too, as many Fianna Fáilers will tell you they often heard constituents ask if ‘Willie was going to get them a fiver on the pension this year’.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is trying a similar trick in this administration, now that Fine Gael are not the force they were in previous regimes.

Varadkar’s team have been setting out Budget demands very early this year, with kites being flown as early as May.

The Tánaiste always likes to play politics, and he’s doing his level best to ensure the more popular measures in the forthcoming Budget are associated with Fine Gael.

Never shy about coming forward, the Fine Gael leader set out a range of measures – from massive increases in childcare subsidies and cuts in transport fees, to expansion of the free GP visit card. Fine Gael also want to index-link tax cuts and welfare increases, due to record levels of inflation which are driving up the cost of almost everything.

What indexation they want to link them to is unclear – but if they want to meet inflation, they are going to have to cut income tax by 8.2pc and increase weekly pension and jobseeker payments by the same amount.

Labour Party TD Seán Sherlock called Fine Gael’s bluff yesterday, by calling on the party to confirm they’ll increase welfare payments by at least €15 per week in the Budget.

He also called for a summer bonus double payment for all welfare recipients – which is an interesting if not expensive idea. Will Fine Gael benefit from trying to gazump their coalition colleagues ahead of the Budget?

The identity war at the heart of politics means parties will always scramble to take credit for half-decent initiatives. This is especially the case in Ireland, where there’s not a huge ideological difference between most of the main political parties.

However, there is suspicion in Fianna Fáil about Fine Gael’s Budget manoeuvres.

One senior Fianna Fáil figure described the demands as “total bulls**t” and insisted it is “way too early” for parties to start laying down markers.

Another Fianna Fáiler said it was probably Fine Gael trying to appeal to their base or perhaps trying to “block off” the Irish Congress of Trade Unions ahead of public sector pay talks.

Appealing to the base is certainly concerning Fianna Fáil backbenchers.

A cynic could say they are struggling to find a base to appeal to, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin is the most popular party leader in the country according to most opinion polls – even if his party’s rating is not as good.

Laois/Offaly TD Barry Cowen put a motion before the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party seeking to organise an “all-day policy workshop” to look at “aims and ambitions” for Fianna Fáil, distinct from the rest of the Government.

Notably, Cowen’s motion, among many other things, calls for Fianna Fáil to set a date for a Border poll and discuss why the party is being “sidelined in debates on republicanism”. Cowen argues setting a date for a poll would speed up preparations for such a vote.

It would certainly differentiate Fianna Fáil from Fine Gael – but then again it is not the most pressing political matter on this side of the Border at present.

Perhaps Willie O’Dea should call for the Border poll and bounce the Fianna Fáil leadership in making a very bold policy move.