Varadkar fears Fianna Fáil election ambush

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is desperately working behind the scenes to shore up support for his creaking government - even as a new year election now looks inevitable.

The sudden departure of Communications Minister Denis Naughten over the broadband controversy has left the coalition hanging by a thread.

Fianna Fáil's offer of a political truce until a Brexit deal is done appeared to buy the Taoiseach some time. However, senior Fine Gael figures fear they will be bounced into an election by Fianna Fáil in the new year.

Anxious to steady the ship, Mr Varadkar has met the Independent Alliance for a secret meeting where they were asked not to move on Minister of State Pat Breen.

The Taoiseach has meanwhile been in contact with Independent TD Sean Canney who is expected to be brought back in from the cold and reappointed as a junior minster.

And he staked his own reputation on the future of the National Broadband Plan (NBP), itself now in doubt.

Following revelations about the Naughten meetings, Mr Varadkar insisted the Government is fully committed to bringing broadband to more than 500,000 homes and businesses.

He said: “I promise I’ll make it happen” and it will be a “personal crusade”.

Mr Varadkar has sought a report from the NBP independent auditor Peter Smyth in order to assess if the process had been compromised.

As election speculation mounted, Government sources accepted last night that Mr Varadkar cannot refuse the offer made by Micheál Martin – but they are suspicious about the Fianna Fáil leader’s motivations.

Mr Martin sent a letter to Mr Varadkar seeking agreement that both parties would not bring down the Government while a Brexit deal is being thrashed out and ratified.

It has been met with much scepticism among Fine Gael TDs, who now believe they are being walked into an election in the first quarter of 2019.

Those around Mr Varadkar are not keen on a January or February election, when the negative publicity around the hospital trolley and housing crises will be at its peak.

However, Mr Martin’s proposal that neither party would collapse the Government just as Brexit talks reach their climax is seen as too good to refuse.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar is considering how he will replace former communications minister Mr Naughten.

The department’s junior minister, Sean Kyne, remains the favourite to take the place at the Cabinet table.

The Taoiseach has also been in contact with Independent TD Sean Canney for a junior ministerial role.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mr Canney indicated he would be willing to consider an offer from the Taoiseach.

The Galway East TD said noted he had “put a warning shot out there” about the need for the NBP to get across the finish line in the Dáil earlier this week.

“We need stability. The focus for me is to get broadband for rural Ireland,” he said.

Overtures will also be made to another Independent, Noel Grealish, this weekend.

And Mr Varadkar is anxious to avoid further political attacks on Mr Breen, who organised a now infamous 2017 dinner between Mr Naughten and Irish-American businessman David McCourt, who is leading the last remaining broadband bid.

Mr Varadkar will insist that even if a consensus is reached on Brexit, Fianna Fáil must immediately engage on talks about a longer deal.

His reply to Mr Martin will include a reminder that he has already asked for a new confidence and supply arrangement up to summer 2020.

The two party leaders will meet next week to discuss how they can “avoid an election at this crucial time”.

The situation is now being closely watched in both London and Brussels – but the potential for a united front in Irish politics remains in stark contrast to the UK.

It was reported last night that the Brexit transition period could be extended by another year to help Theresa May find a solution to the Irish border problem.

British negotiators believe an agreement to extend the transition period would help engineer a breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations by pushing back the need for a “backstop” solution to the Irish border problem.

