Varadkar expects absence of senior minister in West to be 'rectified' in future

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he has a strong view that every minister should see themselves as having a national remit. Photo credit: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he expects the absence of a senior Cabinet minister for the West to be "rectified" in future.

The new government has come under fire for it's failure to appoint a senior minister West of the Shannon.

Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane raised the issue in the Dáil today.

The Roscommon TD said Taoiseach Micheál Martin's government will be remembered as the first in the history of the State not to appoint a senior minister in the West from Donegal to Limerick.

She predicted there will be an attempt to "over-compensate" when the junior ministers are appointed but said "the damage is done".

Read More

Mr Varadkar, the Enterprise Minister, said he has a strong view that every minister should see themselves as having a national remit.

He said that when he was Taoiseach he appointed two senior ministers in the West.

He added: "when you have three parties doing, it perhaps, not co-ordinating it, you turn up with some unusual results."

Mr Varadkar said the appointment of junior ministers - due tomorrow - will be co-ordinated better.

He added: "It is very unusual for there not to be any senior Minister in Connacht, west of the Shannon.

"No doubt that will be rectified at the reshuffle, if not before."

He said that in the meantime super junior minister Hildegarde Naugthon - a TD for Galway West - and Mayo TD Dara Calleary - the Government Chief Whip - are full members of Cabinet.

Mr Varadkar said: "People say they don't have a vote" but added: "There's never a vote at Cabinet - there hasn't been... since the 1970s or early 1980s.

"Their weight and voice will be equal to those of any other member of the Cabinet... I want people to know that."

Read More

Online Editors