Varadkar denies he has lost confidence in Murphy amid 'nonsense' reports

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has rejected speculation that his relationship with Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has soured.

According to reports, Mr Varadkar has lost confidence in the embattled Housing Minister, with whom he enjoys a close working relationship.

However, speaking in Mali on the first leg of a week-long trip to Africa, the Fine Gael leader gave the suggestion short shrift.

He denied that his confidence had been shaken in the Dublin Bay South TD, and said: "I've heard it a million times now, but I really don't know where it's coming from."

Meanwhile, a source close to Mr Murphy described the idea, detailed in a Sunday newspaper, as "total and utter nonsense".

Mr Murphy is considered a key ally of the Taoiseach and worked on his leadership campaign, shoring up a steady stream of support before the starting gun had officially been fired on the contest.

However, throughout his term in Housing, Mr Murphy has proved a lightning rod for Opposition criticism and has previously been forced to face down a no-confidence vote in the Dáil.

Previously, Mr Varadkar declined to be drawn when asked if he was considering moving Mr Murphy out of the Department of Housing during a planned reshuffle this summer, saying he would not discuss individual ministers.

A spokesman for Mr Murphy also rejected the suggestion that he had fallen out of favour with Mr Varadkar and defended the Government's performance on housing.

"Housing remains one of the single biggest issues facing this Government and Minister Murphy is absolutely committed to addressing the many challenges in his portfolio," he said. "Every indicator on new homes available for families is trending upwards, including both private and social housing.

"The minister won't be drawn into personal remarks that are factually untrue and remains completely focused on the job at hand."

