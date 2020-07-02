Varadkar criticises Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill for traveling to Dublin for Taoiseach vote

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has criticised Sinn Féin leader in the North Michelle O’Neill for travelling from Belfast to Dublin for the vote on the Taoiseach last weekend.

Mr Varadkar said he did not want to comment directly on the controversy surrounding the funeral of Republican Bobby Storey.

However, the Tanaiste said politicians should “lead by example” and adhere to the rules and regulations they expect the public follow.

“I do think there was a huge contrast in what we saw last Saturday, where the Taoiseach Micheal Martin became Taoiseach and his family could not travel from cork to be with him,” he said.

“In contrast, Michelle O’Neill turned up for the photo-op. It does show a different attitude to public health. Sinn Fein are different to other parties but not in a good way,” he said.

The PSNI are currently investigating whether any rules were broken by those involved in Mr Storey’s funeral.

Separately, Mr Varadkar defended his decision to overlook some of his key allies when allocating ministries of State.

He his authority has “absolutely not” being damaged by appointing TDs above people who were central to his leadership campaign.

“In terms of the appointments that I made as leader of Fine Gael, we had to go from something like 28 ministers, a very unusual situation, down to what would be more normal in a coalition something like 14,” he said.

“I picked the best people for the job, obviously you have to take into account issues like geography and gender and so on but the overriding consideration was the best people for the job,” he added.

The Taoiseach said former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy asked not to appointed as a minister.

“I had a few drinks with Eoghan last night. We're still very good friends and he's full of ideas and thoughts for the future,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said he and former Education Minister Joe McHugh are “good friends” who “go a long way back”.

He said Mr McHugh wanted a European Affairs role but this was not possible as the position was allocated to Fianna Fáil.

Instead, the Donegal TD will be appointed chair of the Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs.

Mr Varadkar said Wexford senator Michael D’Arcy would have been a minister but “unfortunately he didn't hold a seat”.

