Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he could not be sure of Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey’s support in a confidence vote, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said.

Varadkar concerned he did not have Maria Bailey's support in confidence motion - Martin

Mr Martin said the Taoiseach made the comment during their meeting about the election date last week.

Speaking on RTE Radio One, he said: “He wasn’t sure of his own party in terms of support,” before adding that the Taoiseach raised the prospect of Ms Bailey not supporting the Government in a confidence motion in Health Minister Simon Harris.

His comments come after John McGuinness announced he would vote against rather than abstain on the motion which rural TDs threatened to table next month.

Mr Martin also launched a scathing attack on Fine Gael’s record on health and housing which he said would be the main issues in the Genera Election.

He said Fine Gael have “not prioritised health” while in Government for the last nine years and said the party was putting forward budgets that “don’t reflect reality”.

He said the housing crisis was a “desperate indictment” on Fine Gael’s ability to “get things done”.

Mr Martin said Fianna Fail in Government would put major investment in social housing.

He also said he does not hold his nose at the idea of social housing “like some people in Fine Gael do”.

The Fianna Fáil leader said he would not contemplate entering into a coalition with Mary Lou McDonald as he doesn’t “trust Sinn Féin in terms of government”.

Mr Martin said his main concern with Sinn Fein was that “people outside of the elected representatives dictate what transpires” within the party.

He highlighted the fact that former Sinn Féin Finance Minister Mártín Ó Muilleoir spoke to the party’s Ard Comhairle before making a decision on the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal in Northern Ireland.

Ms McDonald later criticised the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil leaders for refusing to deal with Sinn Féin in Government in Ireland while being was happy to shake hands with her party members in the North following the restoration of the Northern Assembly.

Ms McDonald said a border polls was core issue for her party and said whoever is leading the next government should prepare for a untied Ireland.

Online Editors