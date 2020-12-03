Varadkar claims Sinn Féin supporters are targeting him for homophobic abuse

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has claimed he is being targeted with homophobic and racist abuse by people on social media who are supporters of Sinn Féin.

Speaking at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Mr Varadkar claimed 10pc of responses to his social media posts are homophobic and another 10pc are racist. He said the accounts posting the abuse could be traced back to the same people who, he claimed, are supporters of Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin has repeatedly denied claims it orchestrates supporters to abuse politicians online. Party activists have been repeatedly warned not to send offensive or harassing material to people online in guidelines issued by Sinn Féin headquarters.

Mr Varadkar said the party needed to counteract online abuse from political opponents, but said he would not be permitting or authorising the party to use anonymous accounts or trolls.

His comment comes as Fine Gael raises concerns about a new tweet by under-fire Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh has asked Mr Stanley to explain a Twitter comment he made when Mr Varadkar was elected Fine Gael leader.

In the post on June 2, 2017, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson wrote: “Yippie 4 d tory. it’s Leo. U can do what you like in bed but don’t look 4 a pay rise in the morning.”

The comment was made just after Mr Varadkar said his successful election showed “prejudice has no hold on this republic”.

Ms Walsh, who is a prominent LGBTI campaigner, asked why Mr Stanley was connecting the Tánaiste’s “sexual orientation and his democratically elected position”. “Is it just another flippant straight comment or is there a more sinister meaning behind the tweet?” she asked.

Sinn Féin did not respond to requests for comment.

The party yesterday rejected calls for Mr Stanley to make a statement to the Dáil on his controversial tweet about the deaths of British soldiers in Ireland. Mr Stanley’s social media post at the weekend sparked outrage from IRA victims and Unionist politicians.

On Saturday Mr Stanley posted on Twitter: “kilmicheal (sic) (1920) and narrow water (1979) the 2 IRA operations that taught the elite of (the) British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners”.

He later apologised and deleted the post. He made a fresh apology at the PAC yesterday and was subsequently criticised by PAC members from other political parties, with Fine Gael TDs calling for him to also make a statement to the Dáil.

Sinn Féin responded to this demand saying Mr Stanley ha d made a full statement and reiterated his apology at the PAC and the matter was now “concluded”. Mr Stanley told the PAC “the controversy has placed you all in a difficult and totally unnecessary situation”.

He said he was attempting to highlight the “disastrous decision to partition the country almost 100 years ago” and “in the wake of events such as Kilmichael that we still had conflict that went on for a long time and a lot of suffering took place”.

But he said the tweet fell below the standard he expects of himself as a TD.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said the tweet was “offensive”. He was joined by party colleagues Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Alan Dillon in demanding that Mr Stanley ma ke a Dáil statement on the matter. Mr Dillon said Mary Lou McDonald should also make a statement .

