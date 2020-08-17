Varadkar cements position in Fine Gael by appointing key ally to top job

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has moved to cement his position as Fine Gael leader by appointing a key political ally as the party’s general secretary.

Mr Varadkar’s long-time political adviser John Carroll has been appointed to the crucial party role after years of supporting the Tánaiste behind the scenes.

Mr Carroll will replace long-serving Fine Gael general Secretary Tom Curran who held the position for 11 years. Fine Gael said the new general secretary was appointed following a recruitment process overseen by the firm Amrop and Mr Carroll will start working in the role next month.

In a statement, Mr Carroll said he is “honoured” to appointed to senior party position and said he looked forward to building on the work of Tom Curran, who he said has “served the party extremely well”.

“I will work with all in the Fine Gael family to help position our party for success in the coming years," he said.

Mr Curran said his successor is “extremely well-qualified” to replace him as general secretary.

"I wish John the very best in his new position. It is a privilege to serve as General Secretary of Fine Gael,” he said.

“The party, at every level, strives to achieve the best for all Irish people. It has been my honour to work alongside Fine Gael's volunteers, members, supporters, politicians and staff across the country," he added.

Mr Carroll entered politics working as Mr Varadkar’s parliamentary assistant when he was Minister for Transport. However, he left politics for the private sector when the Tánaiste was appointed Minister for Health in 2014. He took up the role of chief executive of the Public Relations Institute of Ireland where he worked fro three years.

He worked on Mr Varadkar’s successful Fine Gael leadership bid in 2017 and was subsequently appointed as his head of policy when he became Taoiseach.

Mr Carroll played a pivotal role in devising Fine Gael’s 2020 General Election strategy which saw the party lose 12 seats.

