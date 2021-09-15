Varadkar blasts Sinn Féin’s ‘job-killing’ pension plans

Leo Varadkar has said Sinn Féin are planning “business harming, job-killing tax increases” to fund their plans to reduce the State pension age to 65.

The Tánaiste was speaking after Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she would increase PRSI on employers by 4pc to help fund her plan to reduce the State pension age.

At the party think-in, Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin will push “very hard” to bring down the retirement age to 65.

She said she doesn’t accept that the right to retire with a pension at 65 is “radical in any way” and that it is a proposal grounded in “decency”.

She said people working manual jobs “will tell you that by the time you’ve hit 65, that you’ve done your shift, you've paid your way and you should have a pension entitlement”.

“It should be and will be on our watch, the mark of a decent, a fair and civilised society,” she told reporters.

Reducing the retirement age to 65 is a move which would cost €127m, but that this is an “investment worth making”.

Speaking on RTÉ radio, she said PRSI payments should be increased over the course of a number of budgets to bring it up by 4pc.

However, she said self-employed PRSI would not be increased.

At the Fine Gael think-in in Meath, Mr Varadkar said: “The last thing we need now when the economy is trying to recover is a Sinn Féin tax on jobs.”

He also described as “very scary” Sinn Féin’s plan to cap doctors’ pay and abolish the National Purchase Treatment Fund which is used to treat public patients in the private hospital system.

“These are very scary sounding policies being put forward by Sinn Féin for anyone who's concerned about the economy, about housing and about health in particular.

“I hope there is a little bit more interrogation of that, because that's what think-ins should be about and I don't like what they're thinking about,” he added.

Mr Varadkar also criticised the Sinn Féin leader for opposing a development in her constituency.

"We see Sinn Féin politicians opposing housing in their constituencies, including their party leader, based on the idea that there are too many units for single people at a time when single person homelessness is a serious problem,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said the Government will prioritise public spending over tax cuts by a ratio of nine to one in the budget. “But we do need to find some space for a tax package because you can’t guarantee people working in the private sector will be getting pay increase next year,” he added.

“Without a tax package for middle income earners, for people working in the private sector in particular, they will see their real income because of the rising cost of living and we need to take that into account.”

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys warned that “very difficult decisions” will have to be made on the State pension in the coming months.

A reported commissioned by Ms Humphreys recommended gradually increasing the State pension age by three months between 2028 and 2031 before gradually increasing to 68 by 2039.

The Pensions Commission said this could be achieved in part by increasing PRSI contributions from 4pc to 11pc for self-employed worker.