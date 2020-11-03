Varadkar assured me he had not leaked any other documents, says Taoiseach Martin

LEO Varadkar assured Taoiseach Micheál Martin he had never leaked a confidential document before doing so with an IMO contract, and had not done so since.

Mr Martin told the Dáil he had asked his coalition partner on Saturday morning a question as to whether he had been involved with other leaks of sensitive State documents.

“The answer was ‘no,’” Mr Martin said. “He hasn’t done something like this before, and since.”

The Taoiseach was answering Labour Party leader Alan Kelly in the first Dáil battle of the leak of the document to the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), which was not a party to the State negotiations with the Irish Medical Organisation.

Leo Varadkar goes into the Dáil shortly after 4am to explain his actions.

“What level of sanction are you considering? Are you considering sanction? At least answer that,” said Mr Kelly to the Taoiseach. He asked if any of Mr Varadkar’s aides had leaked similar documents.

“He didn’t authorise any other action like this one in relation to the GP contract,” Mr Martin replied.

Mr Kelly said: “This is not just about him, it is about you. It is about how you are going to deal with this issue.”

He referred to “golden circles, the Galway tent, friends in high places,” adding: “We thought we’d moved on.”

He asked the Taoiseach to have a word with Mr Varadkar so that he didn’t continue to rely on his “lame excuse” that we was trying to maximise GP support for the concluded contract. “It doesn’t wash.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Taoiseach had given Mr Varadkar “a clean bill of health” by referring to his actions as ‘not best practice’ and ‘not appropriate.’ There were “weasel words if ever I heard them.”

The Taoiseach was saying there was no criminality and “nothing to see here, bar a failure to reach best practice,” she said.

But Mr Martin retorted that he was giving nobody a clean bill of health, and said he wanted to know what she meant by criminality. There were interruptions as the Ceann Comhairle appealed for order, with Ms McDonald demanding to know any advice from the Attorney General.

The Sinn Féin leader said the facts were not in dispute. There was also a posting that said “Leo always delivers,” from the President of the NAGP, who “had campaigned for Leo Varadkar to become leader of Fine Gael.”

This was a case of “giving a dig-out to a friend, as crude as that,” she said. “It is clear that Leo Varadkar abused his position as Taoiseach.”

Online Editors