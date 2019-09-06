Varadkar admits Waterford row has not been good for Fine Gael

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said politics is a "rough and tumble business" but admitted that the row in Fine Gael's Waterford organisation has not been good for the party.

The local branch in the constituency has been hit by tensions in recent months.

John Deasy - who last month announced that he intends to retire from politics at the next election- has been unhappy with the party's operations, alleging that bullying claims were not being dealt with.

Mr Varadkar was asked about the row during a visit to Waterford and if it has damaged Fine Gael.

He said: "I certainly don’t think it has been good for the party nationally or locally, whether it has damaged it or not I don’t know."

Mr Varadkar added: "Politics is a rough and tumble business and there are always interpersonally rivalries and a lot of interpersonal competition."

He said: "As far as Waterford is concerned we have a selected candidate in Senator [Paudie] Coffey... who’s a very strong candidate - he has been Government minister before."

Mr Varadkar also said the party will be adding to its ticket and said: "We are very confident that we can hold a seat here in Waterford, maybe on a good day even challenge for a second."

Online Editors