Varadkar admits Fine Gael now 'neck and neck' with Fianna Fáil

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned his TDs and Senators about not missing important parliamentary votes and has urged them to begin fundraising ahead of the planned general election next year.

In a letter to the Fine Gael parliamentary party last night, Mr Varadkar also acknowledged that his party is now “neck and neck” with Fianna Fáil in the polls, but insisted it can win the next election, which he has pencilled in for May 2020.

The two-page letter outlines four priorities for Fine Gael between now and Christmas including the passing the Budget, securing a Brexit deal, a "better deal for families" and “balanced regional development” including signing the long-awaited national broadband contract.

“During this crucial period, I ask that you make every effort to make votes if you are not paired. We lost a few votes in the last session that we should not have. Reversing parliamentary defeats is time-consuming, downgrades other priorities, and is not always possible,” Mr Varadkar wrote.

He said that four Dáil by-elections will take place “towards the end of November”, while downplaying expectations by noting that only one of the vacant seats was Fine Gael’s and that “it is very rare for parties in government to win by-elections in any case”.

Mr Varadkar told his colleagues last week at the Fine Gael think-in that he wanted to win at least one of the four seats.

Mr Varadkar’s letter has also stressed that “party fundraising is crucial” and that while Fine Gael is well-funded it needs to replace funds “depleted” as a result of the local and European elections and the forthcoming by-elections.

He has urged TDs and Senators to ensure they attend at least one of the upcoming fundraising events including the annual president's dinner and the Fine Gael lunch, formerly the party’s Ladies Lunch. He also encouraged members to participate in the party super draw, its largest single fundraising initiative.

Mr Varadkar concluded his letter by saying he will seek mandate for another five years at the next election.

“We are neck and neck with Fianna Fáil in the polls. We have the best team and the best policies. The country is on the right track, and the economy is strong. Opposition is far easier than Government, but it is not a fraction as rewarding.”

He added that Fine Gael winning the next election or not “is largely up to all of us, and how we perform as a Government, as a party, and as a united team in the few months ahead”.

Online Editors