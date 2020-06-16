Vaping tax, rules for influencers and relief for badgers - 15 things in the coalition plans you may have missed

The Programme for Government contains some hugely ambitions plans, from cutting carbon emissions to rebooting the economy following the coronavirus crisis.

But here are 15 features of the plans, drawn up by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens, that you may have missed.

Ways to better inform consumers about the carbon footprint of products, including possible labelling, will be considered.

Likelihood of happening - 5/10: A nice idea but the retail lobby is likely to resist any measures that could hamper the sales of certain goods that have a high carbon footprint.

2. Tax on vaping

A targeted taxation regime to specifically discourage people from vaping and using e-cigarettes is on the cards.

Likelihood of happening - 8/10: Successive governments have been strongly anti-smoking and an administration led by Micheál Martin, who pioneered the smoking ban, is likely to make a quick push on this measure.

3. Nationwide network of drinking fountains

There are plans to develop a scheme between councils and Irish Water to provide a network of drinking fountains to reduce plastic bottle waste.

Likelihood of happening - 2/10: In the short term, there's zero chance of this being rolled out due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is also likely to make people more wary of amenities like drinking fountains into the future.

4. Teen sheds

The Programme for Government commits to establishing a national network of teen sheds, similar to men's sheds, which are community-based projects where men come together to learn, share skills and make friendships.

Likelihood of happening - 6/10: Men's sheds have been a hugely successful initiative and promote physical and mental wellbeing. It's an idea that could work for younger people, but more detail on the level of Government investment is needed.

5. Regulating e-scooters and e-bikes

In the absence of legislation, e-scooters and e-bikes are in legal limbo. These mechanically-propelled vehicles are popular as they give people the capability to whizz through congested streets and roads. There are plans to resolve this situation.

Likelihood of happening - 9/10: This is an easy one - work was started by the last government with a public consultation and Fianna Fáil has previously proposed legislation.

6. Hemp growing

The parties are committing to "fully explore" the potential for growing fibre crops such as hemp. They will consider whether these crops have a viable market.

Likelihood of happening - 6/10: There are approximately nine farmers growing hemp - which is a strain of the cannabis plant - in Ireland, and the practice is strictly regulated. Expanding it would seem like a good idea at a time when farmers are being asked to diversify.

7. Reduced speed limits on roads

The parties plan to review and reduce speed limits "where appropriate", both for road safety and to help cut carbon emissions.

Likelihood of happening - 7/10: It's always hard to argue with a road-safety initiative and it has the added bonus for the Greens that it will cut emissions. Expect 80kmph limits on boreens to go, but the Gardaí will need more resources for enforcement.

8. Scrapping the BAI

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland is for the chop and will be replaced with a new Media and Online Safety Commission, when new online safety legislation is enacted.

Likelihood of happening - 8/10: This proposal has already been flagged by the outgoing Government. A powerful regulator with the ability to force internet companies to takedown harmful content has cross-party support.

9. Cut school-book costs for parents

There are proposals to place an emphasis on the rental and re-use of school books, while work books are to be discouraged.

Likelihood of happening - 4/10: Parents would support any initiative to reduce costs. Furthermore, generations of children did their homework in copy books, not work books. However, cutting back on work books has been mooted for years and has not happened yet.

10. Linking the Wild Atlantic Way to the Giants Causeway

The Wild Atlantic Way would be linked to the Causeway Costal Route in Northern Ireland, in consultation with the executive there.

Likelihood of happening - 5/10: Sinn Féin has previously proposed extending the Wild Atlantic Way into the North. It could be a sensitive one for Unionists but then again, the tourism initiative has been massively successful on the west coast so perhaps it's a runner if handled carefully.

11. Explore the possibility of faster rail links between Irish cities

There are plans to commission an economic evaluation of higher-speed rail links between Ireland's main cities.

Likelihood of happening - 1/10: The likelihood for this should be 9/10. However, it is very unlikely that high-speed rail will happen any time soon. This is due to the massive costs and the current state of the country's finances due to the pandemic.

12. Relief for badgers

The vaccination scheme for bovine TB in badgers is to be extended nationwide and culling is to end.

Likelihood of happening - 6/10: Farmers will be all for efforts to reduce bovine TB, but badgers don't have a vote so it depends how strong the animal rights lobby is in Government.

13. Nightlife

There are a range of proposals to enhance night-time culture, with social distancing due to have a major impact. A task force is to be established to look at modernising licensing laws, and staggering trading hours.

Likelihood of happening - 8/10: This will be a crucial element of restarting a sector that has been battered by the Covid-19 crisis. It will also be popular among voters keen to resume their social life.

14. Rules for influencers

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is to adopt a more active enforcement role. It will be directed to ensure that social media influencers disclose their links to brands.

Likelihood of happening - 7/10: This makes sense for consumers, but will there be an online backlash from influencers about overly-burdensome rules and regulations?

15. Chickenpox vaccine

There is a commitment to examine the inclusion of the chickenpox vaccine in the children's immunisation schedule.

Likelihood of it happening - 6/10: The importance of vaccines has been underlined by the Covid crisis, but the chickenpox vaccine is not currently recommended for those who have a weak immune system, which may curtail plans for a broader rollout.