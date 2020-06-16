| 19.5°C Dublin

Vaping tax, rules for influencers and relief for badgers - 15 things in the coalition plans you may have missed


(L to R) Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (PA)

(L to R) Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (PA)

(L to R) Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (PA)

(L to R) Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (PA)

Cormac McQuinn and Hugh O'Connell

The Programme for Government contains some hugely ambitions plans, from cutting carbon emissions to rebooting the economy following the coronavirus crisis.

But here are 15 features of the plans, drawn up by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens, that you may have missed.

1. Carbon footprint labels

Ways to better inform consumers about the carbon footprint of products, including possible labelling, will be considered.

