Vaccinating 450,000 people a week is ‘achievable’, Taoiseach tells Dáil

AROUND 4.5 million vaccine doses will be supplied to Ireland between now and the end of June, but the public will not be able to choose which vaccine they want, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Dáil.

A rate of 450,000 vaccinations a week is achievable, he added, hailing a new arrival of Pfizer’s largest-ever delivery and more to come from all suppliers.

But Alan Kelly, leader of the Labour Party, said the key question now turns to capacity to get the jabs into arms.

He questioned whether it could be done logistically at the rate promised, “unless there's some miracle going to happen here because the projections just don't work out that way”.

Among 60-69-year-olds, it was estimated that 220,000 people have not registered on the HSE portal, he said.

These people would be getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, and they would have to wait 12 weeks for a second jab, he said, which would put them at a disadvantage for travel if an EU “green cert” was introduced.

The over-50s will receive the Johnson and Johnson one-shot jab, so they will be fully vaccinated, he said, while the over-70s would have been protected as well, being vaccinated earlier.

Mr Martin said there had been “very good momentum” in terms of people registering for vaccines in the 60-69 age cohort.

“We don't have the capacity to provide a menu of vaccines for people to choose from,” the Taoiseach said. “We just don't have that level of volume of vaccines to do that. So therefore, we have to continue as programmed.”

A total of 191,800 Pfizer vaccines had just arrived, the largest delivery ever from that company, he said, while over 95pc of the over-70s will have been vaccinated by the end of this week.

“That shows the efficacy of vaccines and the need to keep rolling it out. Last week there were 183,000 people vaccinated, and the objective is to get vaccines out as we get them.”

He said about 27.5pc of the population – more than a quarter – have received their first dose and about 10.9pc have received their second dose. The delivery schedule for the second quarter of the year amounted to 4.5 million jabs in total.

“The vaccines work, they're effective, and the benefits clearly vastly outweigh the risks. But essentially, we've got to get the vaccines out as quickly as we get them in.”