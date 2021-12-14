Vacant site levy branded a failure by Fine Gael TD

The vacant site levy has been branded a failure by Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins.

Dublin City Council will tell a meeting of the Oireachtas housing committee this afternoon that appeals at “every stage” of the process of adding sites to the vacant site register slow down the process.

When asked if the vacant site levy has been a failure in achieving what it was set up to do, Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins told Independent.ie: “I think you’re right in that.

Read More

“Ultimately what we’re now doing is revamping that, we’re now changing it into the zoned land tax which is going to be coming into effect next year.

“That’s about making sure that there aren’t the shortfalls that have been there for the vacant site levy.”

Independent.ie has previously reported how around €12m is currently owed to councils across the country in vacant site levies, with lack of staff and poor interpretation of legislation being blamed.

Deputy Higgins added that the current levy is “quite burdensome” to enact.

“Unfortunately, it was quite burdensome for local authorities to actually enact. There was a lot of vagueness in terms of the legislation itself which left it open to legal challenge. It put the onus on local authorities to identify whether or not local sites were fit for residential or regeneration,” she said.

In 2017, Dublin City Council conducted a “street-survey” test to find vacant homes, which found a total of 213 potentially vacant homes.

However, only 49 were confirmed to be empty by neighbours and 16 were vacant for long periods of time.

Senator John Cummins said that the council’s statistics are “not credible” and said that there is a need to identify vacant properties “exactly”.

Deputy Higgins and Senator Cummins were speaking at the launch of Fine Gael’s discussion paper on vacant housing and renewal, which states that former pubs and restaurants should be included in the exemption to fast track delivery of housing units across towns and cities.

It also states that Irish Water must waive fees where water and wastewater connections are already in place.