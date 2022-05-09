UUP leader Doug Beattie says no checks on baggage of Ukrainian refugees shows no need for Protocol checks for Northern Ireland

The leader of the Ulster Unionist Party has said if there are no requirements for checks on the belongings of Ukrainian refugees as they enter the European Union, then there is no need for checks on products coming into Northern Ireland from the UK.

Doug Beattie said it is “untenable” that a “bottle of olive oil” has to be checked before coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, as he repeated unionist demands that the Brexit Protocol agreed with the EU that governs trade with the North be changed.

Mr Beattie said any arising issues will be dealt with “as and when they come up”.

“I want rid of the checks so that there’s no barrier of trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and I hope that businesses here in Northern Ireland will still have access to the EU single market,” he told The Nolan Show on BBC Radio.

“We have got a geopolitical situation in the world here where a country has been invaded, Ukraine and five million of its people have left Ukraine and gone into the EU single market with all of their vehicles, all of their goods, all of their animals, none of the checks have been done on that and quite rightly so.

“So, five million people have gone into the EU’s single market without checks yet we’re going to argue about a bottle of olive oil going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland because it has to be checked. It just doesn’t make sense, it’s untenable and people know it’s untenable but what we’ve got now is a standoff between the UK and the EU over something that can be dealt with very simply.”

Mr Beattie said there is “no basis” for goods to be checked when crossing the Irish Sea.

“There is absolutely no basis anymore for checks on goods that come from Great Britain to Northern Ireland if they’re staying in Northern Ireland. There is no basis for any checks, that Irish Sea border does not need to be there,” he said.

“The UK government knows that, the EU realise that and if I’m really honest I think all of the other political party leaders realise that. That I think is going to come about pretty quickly from this moment.

“A lot of those goods that come from Great Britain and go to the Republic of Ireland actually come from Wales, a lot of them don’t come through Belfast. If some of those that have to come through Belfast that are going on to the Republic of Ireland, therefore the EU single market, they can be checked wherever. This can all be done by data sharing.”

Mr Beattie said the naming of Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill as First Minister does not prevent his party from going back into the Executive.

He said his party first needs to understand what is being offered in the programme for government before making a decision.

He is expected to meet Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on Monday as newly elected MLAs gather at Stormont. Mr Lewis has, however, signalled he would take a back seat amidst a looming political crisis at Stormont.

The DUP has indicated that the party won’t nominate a Deputy First Minister to serve alongside Michelle O’Neill while the Protocol issue remains unaddressed.

Mr Beattie said: "The DUP and Sinn Féin, if they go into the Executive, they'll have a title, but they'll be exactly the same. Nothing has literally changed here. We need to understand what we're going to have from a programme of government.”

"We are still working to get the Executive up and running again - despite our differences, in order to provide for the people of Northern Ireland," he said.

Mr Beattie added: "If we have what we need to be able to help the people of Northern Ireland, we will serve to do that. If we do not, then opposition is the place that we will be. We need to have a forward-looking programme for government that gives us a vision not just for five years but for 10 or 15, twenty years.”

"The whole issue is the protocol, do we go into government if the protocol hasn't been sorted - we have been saying this since 2019. This will be sorted by negotiation between the UK and EU. Northern Ireland has to have a say in that."