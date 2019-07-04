US Vice-President Mike Pence has indicated that he would like to visit Ireland later this year, officials have confirmed tonight.

US Vice-President Mike Pence 'has indicated his wish to visit Ireland this year'

There has been contact between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the White House about Pence's proposed first official visit to Ireland.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie: "The US Vice President has indicated his wish to visit Ireland this year.

"While the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has had contact with the US administration on the proposed visit, it remains unconfirmed."

The Republican representative has proudly spoken about his Irish ancestry in the past and has family connections in Sligo and Clare.

The three-day visit is reportedly set to take place in early September and it is understood that Pence will visit Dublin, Cork and Shannon during the trip.

He is also expected to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during his Irish visit.

Conservative Christian Pence previously met Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett at a St Patrick's Day event in Washington earlier this year.

Varadkar said in a speech at the breakfast meeting: "I stand here this morning as leader of my country, flawed and human, but judged by my political actions and not by my sexual orientation or my skin tone or my gender or religious beliefs.

"And I don’t believe my country is the only one in the world where this story is possible.

"It is found in every country where freedom and liberty are cherished.

"We are after all, all god’s children.

"That’s true of the United States as well, the land and home of the brave and free."

Online Editors