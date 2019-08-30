US Vice President Mike Pence’s scheduled visit to Ireland this day week is now set to be brought forward to Monday.

US Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Ireland set to be brought forward

The rescheduling of the two-day trip to Ireland is likely to happen after the White House said that Mr Pence would be travelling to Poland this weekend in place of President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump has cancelled his trip to Europe to monitor Hurricane Dorian which is threatening landfall in Florida in the coming days.

It means that Mr Pence will be in Europe earlier than expected and Independent.ie understands that plans are now afoot for him to arrive in Shannon Airport on Monday evening before meetings with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Tuesday.

A government spokesperson confirmed this afternoon: "Due to a change in the Vice President’s schedule, VP Mike Pence will meet with the Taoiseach on Tuesday (September 3) instead of Friday."

Mr Pence was due to land in Dublin next Friday, September 6 and travel to Co Clare that day for an overnight stay before flying back home to Washington DC on Saturday, September 7.

It’s unclear if the revised trip will still include a trip to Co Clare where Mr Pence was due to attend a family dinner at Morrissey’s pub in Doonbeg, which is owned by a distant cousin.

Mr Pence has strong Irish roots and visited Ireland on a number of occasions prior to becoming vice president in 2017.

