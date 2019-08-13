US Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Ireland early next month

US Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Ireland early next month.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is understood to be finalising plans for the former running mate of US President Donald Trump's visit, who is reportedly due to arrive here on September 6.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that nothing has been confirmed to date and it would not be commenting further until the visit is officially confirmed.

It’s understood that Mr Pence will visit here after trips to Iceland and the UK.

The Indiana native and former governor of the US state is expected to base his visit at his ancestral home in Doonbeg, Co Clare, the same village where Mr Trump owns a luxury hotel and golf resort.

If so, it’s understood he would fly to Shannon after meeting with Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney as well as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

He is also expected to meet with President Michael D. Higgins.

