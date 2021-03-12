US Senate to show support for Good Friday Agreement

Support for the Good Friday agreement is expected to be voiced in the US Senate early next week.

It is reported that the motive is being supported by Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Republican Senator Susan Collins.

The resolution is expected to be introduced next week ahead of St. Patrick's day.

The news comes following Wednesday’s virtual briefing to members of the Friends of Ireland Caucus in Washington DC attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, and European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič.

Minister Coveney said the meeting was a chance to “take stock of recent developments in Northern Ireland and the UK's unilateral move on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"The EU and the US have been unwavering partners to the peace process. Throughout the Brexit process the EU has worked hard to ensure that the Good Friday Agreement is protected in all its dimensions and a hard border on the island of Ireland is avoided”, said Minister Coveney.

Last week, the UK government announced plans to unilaterally extend the grace period for post-Brexit supermarket agri-food movements entering Britain from Northern Ireland.

Minister Coveney said that he “strongly advised” against the decision to extend the grace period, while Mr. Šefčovič said that Brussels intends to “initiate legal action ‘very soon’", according to RTE.

Last week a spokesperson for US President Joe Biden said the President “has been unequivocal in his support for the Good Friday Agreement. This agreement has been the bedrock of peace, stability and prosperity for all the people of Northern Ireland”.

And stated, “we also welcome cooperation between our British and Irish partners on the Northern Irish Protocol and the recent strong statements on these government's full commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.”

Online Editors