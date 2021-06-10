Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the intervention from US President Joe Biden on the row over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit position was “significant”.

President Biden ordered US officials to issue Boris Johnson with an extraordinary diplomatic rebuke for imperilling the Northern Ireland peace process over Brexit.

Yael Lempert, America’s most senior diplomat in Britain, told Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, at a meeting that the government was “inflaming” tensions in Ireland and Europe with its opposition to checks at ports in the province.

The President is said to have approved a rare diplomatic “demarche” - used more often between rivals than allies - over the trade row that Brexit sparked.

"I think the intervention from Joe Biden’s administration is significant but also from my perspective represents a lot of common sense,” Mr Martin said on Newstalk.

“From the American perspective... the EU and US relationship is very important for restoring that transatlantic relationship, but equally, the UK needs to be aligned to that restoration.

"So, I think the US is saying ‘sort out this issue, we’re very clear from a United States perspective that the Good Friday Agreement and peace on the island is absolutely imperative and the protocol is a contributor to that and you’ve signed up for it so adhere to it.”

When asked if UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be trusted, the Taoiseach said: “I think we can [trust him], and we have to continue to engage and we as a Government are continuing in good faith with the UK Government.

"I met recently with Boris and David Frost was in the room and we put it across very clearly that from the overall perspective of relations on the island of Ireland it makes sense that we resolve this issue in a sensible and constructive way.”

President Biden will today bring a grave Brexit warning to his first meeting Johnson: Prevent a row with the European Union from imperilling the delicate peace in Northern Ireland.

On his first trip abroad since taking office in January, Biden meets Johnson today in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay.

"President Biden has been crystal clear about his rock-solid belief in the Good Friday Agreement as the foundation for peaceful co-existence in Northern Ireland," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"Any steps that imperil it or undermine it would not be welcomed by the United States.”

Yesterday, in a meeting with Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost, America’s most senior diplomat Yael Lempert said she was told to issue the UK government with a demarche, a diplomatic communication that is not typically exchanged between allied countries.

The revelations, reported by the London Times come from UK government minutes and follow recent failed discussions between Mr Frost and the European Commission’s vice president Maroš Šefčovič.

The UK government was briefed on June 3 over President Biden’s “growing concern” about Brexit and Northern Ireland.

The memo from the meeting went on to say that the US “strongly urged” the UK to come to a “negotiated settlement”, even if that led to “unpopular compromises”.

The memo also said that coming to an agreement on EU agricultural demands “wouldn’t negatively affect the chances of reaching a US/UK free trade deal”.

With reporting from PA