US President Joe Biden will address a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad during visit to Ireland

US President Joe Biden is set to address a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad next Thursday after 3pm, Independent.ie understands.

The Ceann Comhairle, Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, the Clerk of the Dáil the Oireachtas management team met with the White House advance party in Leinster House this morning.

The address will take place later in the day next Thursday, at approximately 3pm or 3.30pm.

The Oireachtas officials told the advance party that whatever needs to be done to facilitate the visit, will be done, it is understood.

White House security officials conducted a sweep of Leinster House this morning in preparation for the visit.

The Dáil will have to be recalled next week by the Taoiseach to allow this address to take place.

TDs and Senators, who are on a two week Easter break as the Dáil is in recess, will have to return to Leinster House.

Mr Biden will also visit Áras an Uachtaráin, Government Buildings, as well as Leinster House.

“It’s a great privilege to welcome the President of the United States of America but it’s particularly a privilege to welcome somebody who welcomes themselves as being Irish and the grandson of Irish immigrants,” said Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

Earlier today Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it will be “a privilege and a special moment” to welcome US President Joe Biden to Ireland.

He was speaking as further details were confirmed in relation to the upcoming visit and his busy itinerary.

A statement released this morning stated that Mr Biden will visit the Republic from Wednesday to Friday, April 12 to 14.

Included in his visit will be engagements in Dublin, Mayo and Louth. The Democratic politician can trace his ancestry to Ireland's west and east coasts, specifically Ballina in Co Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

His great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan emigrated to the United States from the Cooley peninsula, while another great-great-grandfather, Patrick Blewitt, was born in Ballina, leaving during the Irish famine in 1850 to sail to America.

"He will discuss our close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges. He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people. Additional information about the trip will be forthcoming,” the White House statement said.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar said it will be a “privilege and a special moment” to welcome Mr Biden back as President of the United States. “Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.”

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.

“His visit is an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries together. Above all, it is an opportunity to welcome a great Irish-American President home.”

Mr Biden will begin his trip in Belfast, from April 11 to 12, to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday agreement.

“President Biden will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland from April 11-12 to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities. The President will then travel to Ireland from April 12-14,” the White House statement also confirmed.

It come as a fleet of security vehicles used to transport and protect US President Joe Biden have been pictured arriving in Northern Ireland.

The President's security detail vehicles were spotted arriving at Belfast International Airport one week prior to his arrival

The vehicles were spotted being off-loaded from a plane at Belfast International Airport before making their way down the M2 to a secure location.

Leading the pack of cars is ‘The Roadrunner” - a Ford F-350 Super Duty complete with modified six-door SUV body and a large satellite dome antenna on the roof.

Formally named the 'Sensitive Compartmentalised Information Facility', the heavy duty car is used by the White House Communications Agency's (WHCA) as a way of ensuring a secure connection between the President and his military commanders.

The dome on the roof acts as a secure phone booth to ensure private conversations can be carried out without the danger of interference should the President need to communicate with the military quickly and in an emergency.

Additional reporting by the Belfast Telegraph.