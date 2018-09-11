US President Donald Trump cancels controversial planned visit to Ireland, catching Varadkar unaware

US President Donald Trump has cancelled his visit to Ireland planned for later this year, Independent.ie understands.

Sources say the controversial trip, planned for November 12, will not now go ahead.

The development will come as a massive relief to the Government.

Mr Trump was planning to spend one day in Dublin before travelling to Doonbeg, Co Clare where he owns a golf link.

Donald Trump and Leo Varadkar

The stopover was on his way home from Armistice Day commemorations in France on November 11.

Sources have indicated to Independent.ie that his entire European itinerary is now under review - but the Irish element is set to be cancelled.

Much like when the US President announced he was coming, the Government here has been caught totally unaware.

A spokesperson for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was unable to confirm the story even after it was broken on Independent.ie.

Contacts between Mr Varadkar's office and the US Embassy are ongoing this evening.

The US President had been due here on 12 November, something which Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted earlier this month wasn't expected.

Speaking on The Marty Squad on RTE Radio One on 2 September, the Taoiseach explained: "It came a little bit out of the blue.

"There is an open invitation to the US President to visit Ireland at any time, I think they've all visited since Reagan, if not before and obviously there's an open invitation for me, or any future Taoiseach, to attend Washington in March.

"We hadn't known until just a couple of days ago that he was going to take the opportunity of his visit to Paris for the Armistice commemorations, commemorating a hundred years of the end of the First World War, to visit Dublin, and also he's going to go to Doonbeg too.

"We've got to work out on a programme and all the rest of it but I think any programme we will have will have to respect the fact that we will inaugurating our own President on the 11th of November.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met US President Donald Trump in Washington earlier this year (Niall Carson/PA)

"And also will have to make sure that we have enough time and space to commemorate the Armistice because bear in mind hundreds of thousands of Irish people, including a lot of people from this city, fought in the first world war. We need to make sure that's appropriate and fits around that as well."

Political parties including Labour and the Greens had said they would be protesting against Mr Trump's visit.

Earlier today - prior to the news that Mr Trump's visit is set to be cancelled - Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin signalled that politicians in his party would be allowed protest if they wished.

He said: "Members of the parliamentary party are entitled to articulate their position on a variety of issues…That’s a longstanding tradition."

He said he's made it clear Fianna Fáil don't agree with Mr Trump's policies, saying they are "appalled" at the US decision to pull funding from the UN agency that supports Palestinians in the Occupied Territories.

Mr Martin said he had "no difficulty" with members of the parliamentary party outlining their opposition to Mr Trump's policies.

He also said Mr Trump is the democratically elected US President and "we respect that".

"We respect the long-standing tradition of relationships between our two countries, we’re two democracies and of course the president of the United States is welcome to visit Ireland."

Mr Martin any visit would be "an opportunity to talk to him and articulate our position on a range of issues that we’re not currently happy with".

