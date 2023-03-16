US politician makes faux pas of calling Ireland a NATO member at dinner attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar listened last night as a leading US politician made the faux pas of referring to Ireland as member of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Chuck Schumer, the House minority leader, praised Ireland’s moral leadership on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with “other NATO members,” at the American Ireland funds dinner in Washington..

Mr Schumer, a Democrat from New York, then said he would like to thank Seamus Heaney, among others he recognised by name, as he spoke in the vast National Buildings Museum where the gala dinner was held.

Heaney “Ireland’s poet laureate,” has been dead for some years.

After his NATO error, Mr Schumer – a leader of the January 6 investigation into Trump supporters storming the US captiol – commented that “the Irish know a thing or two about unwelcome invaders,” prompting gasps and then laughs from his black-tie audience.

“If they sent the Irish rugby team over to Ukraine, this thing might be done in a week,” he said.

Former Ireland full-back Rob Kearney, a distant relative of US President Joe Biden, was among those in attendance.

Mr Schumer joked about his Jewish background, saying the reaction of some at the Irish gathering to his making a keynote speech might be ‘WTF.’

But he pointed out that he was born in “Ireland’s 33rd county,” Brooklyn NY, and was a former Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) honoree as “Irishman of the Year”,

Charles Ellis Schumer also said he had McNulty relatives and that from his first political campaign nearly 50 years ago in 1974 “the Irish were there for me.”

He joked that going door to door in Irish neighbourhoods asking for votes was how he learned the meaning of the phrase “pogue mahone.”

Mr Schumer said he had been involved in a campaign to secure the naming of a new destroyer after an Irish citizen, Corporal Patrick Gallagher, who saved his comrades from a grenade during the Korean War.

He said it was a first, appearing not to know of the USS The Sullivans, five Irish-American brothers whose story inspired the Spoelberg movie Saving Private Ryan.

Mr Schumer appeared to link the potato famine to the Holocaust.

He said there had been great loss of life among both peoples, adding: “I look at the Irish and see my own family looking back at me.”

The Taoiseach spoke at the gala, as did new US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Mr Varadkar praised former Congressman Brian Donnelly, who died recently, and who was a pioneer of the special Irish visa programme named after him that allowed emigrants from this country to live and work in the United States.

The Taoiseach also reminded the audience that he had been present in the United States in 2020 when the Covid emergency began, announcing a national lockdown from the steps of Blair House, oppose the White House, and cancelling a planned schedule that included the shamrock handover ceremony

“I hope to stay the whole evening this time,” Mr Varadkar told distinguished guests that included former President Mary Robinson.

He meets US President Joe Biden at the Oval Office tomorrow – but first must undergo an antigen test for Covid-19 with the rest of the Irish delegation tonight