The United States is committed to Northern Ireland’s success, Hillary Clinton has said.

Ms Clinton, who serves as Queen’s University Belfast’s (QUB) chancellor, said that the Biden administration in the US wants to ensure the economic and political success of Northern Ireland, following recent unrest.

“I think there will be a very keen focus on what happens in Northern Ireland,” the former US presidential candidate and and former first lady told US consul general Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau in an event organised by QUB.

“The commitment to the Northern Ireland peace process was bipartisan, it was supported by the very active Irish-American community in America, by Irish-America elected officials on both sides of the isle, so there is a real sense of investment and it’s not just emotional, it’s political, and it’s even financial.”

Ms Clinton served as the US secretary of state under the first Obama administration, and she discussed how in this role, she tried to increase American investment in the North.

“When I was secretary of state I even had an envoy committed to economic activity that could create more jobs for the people of Northern Ireland,” she said.

“There is a very deep sense of connection with Northern Ireland and I know that the Biden administration, the people who are in it, will be very attuned to what’s happening there, and will play whatever role they constructively can play in trying to make sure whatever problems Brexit has brought to the situation on the island and between Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and the water barrier between the island and the UK.”

Ms Clinton’s husband, former US president Bill Clinton, had previously said that the Northern Ireland Peace Process was one of his greatest foreign policy achievements according to one of his aides.

With her husband having a hand in some of the Good Friday Agreement, Ms Clinton said that: “We need to be encouraging the resolution of any kind of artificial barrier and anything that undermines the Good Friday Agreement and I know the Biden-Harris Administration will certainly pay attention to that.”

Since 2020, Ms Clinton has served as chancellor of QUB, having previously received an honorary degree from the university in 2018 for her “exceptional public service”.

In addition, QUB now also offers the “The Hillary Rodham Clinton Award for Peace and Reconciliation.” In essence, the university provides a full tuition-fee waiver to a female student from the USA who wishes to pursue study in a field related to politics, conflict transformation or human rights.

Meanwhile, Bill Clinton has also received an honorary degree from an Irish university, having gotten it in 2017 from DCU.

