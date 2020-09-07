| 16.6°C Dublin

Ursula Von der Leyen begins interview process to replace Phil Hogan in Brussels

Mairead McGuinness is expected to fill Phil Hogan&rsquo;s shoes Expand

Cormac McQuinn Twitter

EUROPEAN commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s has begun her deliberations on who will replace Phil Hogan in Brussels.

Ms von der Leyen today started the interview process with Ireland’s nominees, Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness and economist Andrew McDowell.

Mr Hogan resigned as Trade Commissioner amid the controversy over ‘Golf-gate’.

It’s considered highly unlikely that Ireland will retain the powerful trade portfolio.

Ms von der Leyen posted pictures of her video-link conversations with both Ms McGuinness and Mr McDowell online this afternoon.

She said she had her “first exchanges” with the Irish candidates.

She added: “My aim is to have a full team of commissioners in place swiftly, to have a College ready for action, to tackle the ambitious political agenda of the autumn.”

Andrew McDowell Expand

Online Editors

