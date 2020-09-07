Ursula Von der Leyen begins interview process to replace Phil Hogan in Brussels

| 16.6°C Dublin
EUROPEAN commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s has begun her deliberations on who will replace Phil Hogan in Brussels.
Ms von der Leyen today started the interview process with Ireland’s nominees, Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness and economist Andrew McDowell.
Mr Hogan resigned as Trade Commissioner amid the controversy over ‘Golf-gate’.
It’s considered highly unlikely that Ireland will retain the powerful trade portfolio.
Ms von der Leyen posted pictures of her video-link conversations with both Ms McGuinness and Mr McDowell online this afternoon.
First exchanges with @MaireadMcGMEP and with @AMcDowell, the Irish candidates for the post of commissioner. My aim is to have a full team of commissioners in place swiftly, to have a College ready for action, to tackle the ambitious political agenda of the autumn. pic.twitter.com/UJvlB3skV7— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 7, 2020
She said she had her “first exchanges” with the Irish candidates.
She added: “My aim is to have a full team of commissioners in place swiftly, to have a College ready for action, to tackle the ambitious political agenda of the autumn.”
