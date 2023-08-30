Upper age limit for garda entry to rise ‘significantly’ amid recruitment boost

The current upper age limit of 35 for joining An Garda Síochána will “significantly increase” under radical fresh proposals

The new age ceiling is thought likely to land between 45 and 50 years as all efforts are made to boost the uniformed ranks.

The force needs additional personnel across a variety of specialist positions, in addition to requiring regular officers for patrol and station purposes.

A final decision on the age limit is expected within weeks, sources told independent.ie.

It is intended that the new upper age limit will take effect in time for the next recruitment campaign, which is due to take place within months. But there will be no change to required physical fitness levels.

The age change has been part of discussions between Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, with the commissioner expected to shortly make a final recommendation to the minister.

The entry age limit of 35 has been in place since 2004, when it was increased from 26. Informants are suggesting that this nine-year jump will be replicated “and then some”.

This suggests a new maximum age of between 45 and 50 years – and could be particularly significant in attracting serving officers in other jurisdictions.

This would include the PSNI, where many Catholic officers have been destabilised by an error this summer that saw the accidental release of names of more than 10,000 officers on foot of a Freedom of Information request, along with their general location and place of work.

How best to implement the move – including what a new limit would be – is currently being finalised by garda management. But it is expected to make a major difference to the recruitment process.

The change can be made only by way of regulation following its approval by the Cabinet.

However, there will still be strict requirements to enter An Garda Síochána, including the current range of physical tests that recruits must pass before graduating from Templemore.

A source said: “This is about widening access to An Garda Síochána as much as possible and ensuring that anyone who wants to join the gardaí has the opportunity to do so, as long as they pass all the tests and interviews required.

“There will be no drop in standards across the organisation due to this move. All applicants will still be required to undergo medical tests, fitness tests, physical competency tests and vetting.”

It comes after Ms McEntee said “all options are on the table” to support recruitment and retention in An Garda Síochána, amid growing popular unease after a spate of high-profile violent crimes, particularly in central Dublin.

Garda recruitment is accelerating after a Covid-enforced pause and the necessary closure of the Garda College in Templemore during the pandemic.

Ms McEntee last month attended the graduation of 87 new gardaí who attested in Templemore. Numbers at the Garda College continue to increase, with fresh officers coming on stream every three months. A total of 135 trainees entered the training college in February and another 154 in May. A further class of 174 – the largest since Covid – entered the college at the end of July.

The Government’s stated commitment to An Garda Síochána is also reflected in the unprecedented allocation of more than €2bn to the force this year.

This increase of almost €500m on 2019 allowing for “sustained and ongoing recruitment”.