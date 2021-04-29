NEXT month could see as many as 15,000 businesses re-open and 200,000 people being offered their jobs back, the Tánaiste has predicted.

Leo Varadkar also told the Dáil he expected a boom in consumer spending because of pent-up demand.

But he said Ireland needed to make sure it wasn’t a case of “dead cat bounce” — a stock market phrase, meaning a sudden sharp rise, before the graph plunges again.

The Fine Gael leader said the relaxations package to be put to Cabinet this afternoon made it “a day of hope for Ireland.”





He said: “All things going to plan over the course of May, June and July, most businesses will will reopen.

“Hundreds of thousands of people currently on the pandemic unemployment payments will be able to return to work, and we'll see a lot of our personal freedoms restored.”

Mr Varadkar confirmed there would be an announcement in relation to hotels, expected to allow indoor dining, with outdoor services to be permitted for pubs and restaurants.

“I do think that when the restrictions are eased, we're going to see a bounce in consumer spending. There’s a lot of pent-up demand.

“There's a lot of money in savings accounts, and we will see a bounce in consumer spending, but we need to make sure that's not a ‘dead cat bounce.’

“The last thing we want to see is a boom in consumer spending and then see it falling off in a few months time, and at that same time, we then withdraw the financial supports that businesses need.

“That would be a mistake. We need to get this right,” he added.

He was pressed by Sinn Féin over the need to maintain supports for some businesses.

Louise O’Reilly TD said the Taoiseach had refused to guarantee that there would not be a “cliff-edge” end to the likes of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment at the end of June.

The Tánaiste said: “I can confirm that the PUP, the wage subsidy scheme, the weekly CRSS payment and the rates holiday will remain in place until the end of June.”

He added: “By the end of May we'll set out a clear plan for people and for businesses as to what's going to happen from July onwards.

“The Government fully appreciates that there are certain sectors that are going to need additional and ongoing financial support because of the difficulties that they will face in reopening and recovering.

“They include sectors like hospitality, tourism, aviation, and also the events and art sectors.”

These areas would need ongoing financial support for “quite some time,” he said.

“I will set out a plan to do that before the end of May, but the current and existing financial supports will stay in place as they are, at least until the end of June.”

But he warned: “We need to be honest in this House. This is all borrowed money. This is not money that we generated ourselves through our labour, or through our taxes.

“This is money borrowed from banks, from bondholders, and the ECB — and it will have to be refinanced. We need to be honest about that.”



