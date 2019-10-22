Unionists fail in Stormont bid to halt law making NI abortions legal

The first sitting of the Stormont Assembly in two-and-a-half years ended in acrimony after a last-minute bid by unionists to thwart the decriminalisation of abortion was blocked.

Despite the ongoing absence of a power-sharing executive, the Assembly sat after it was recalled by MLAs wanting to protest at changes to Northern Ireland's abortion laws.

Abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland at midnight.

Pro-choice activists held aloft cardboard letters spelling out "decriminalised" in front of Parliament Buildings ahead of the sitting.

Sarah Ewart, a vocal advocate for reform since having to travel to England for an abortion after receiving a diagnosis of fatal foetal abnormality, welcomed the law change.

"This law change will not fix what I had to go through but it will make it hopefully better for those who follow after me," she said.

'Compassionate'

Grainne Teggart from Amnesty International said the law change would pave the way for a more "compassionate" system.

Anti-abortion activists held up placards stating the decriminalisation was not in their name.

At the start of proceedings in Parliament Buildings, there was an attempt by anti-abortion MLAs to fast-track a piece of private members' legislation through in a single day to halt the reform.

But outgoing speaker Robin Newton prevented the matter being considered.

The plenary sitting was dominated by unionist members representing the DUP, UUP and TUV.

SDLP members also attended, but leader Colum Eastwood said his party would not support a speaker if an executive was not formed. Their MLAs then walked out of the chamber.

Sinn Féin did not turn up to a sitting it had branded a circus.

The Alliance party and a number of smaller parties such as the Green Party and People Before Profit also stayed away.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said it was a "shameful day". "This is not a day of celebration for the unborn," she said.

