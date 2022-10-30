Unionists condemn ‘republican attack’ on Orange Hall as firefighters tackle blaze in Derry

Firefighters are battling a fire at an Orange Hall in Co Derry.

The property on Aghagaskin Road near Magherafelt appears to have been gutted in the blaze.

Crews from Maghera, Magherafelt and Dungiven are providing water for a turntable ladder from Springfield to extinguish the flames.

Water is being hosed in through the roof which appears to have been completely destroyed.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a fire at an Orange Hall in the, Aghagaskin Road near Magherafelt, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson blamed the fire on republicans as he vowed that unionism will not be crushed.

“Another burning Orange Hall, youths chanting pro-IRA songs, thugs desecrating memorials to victims,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Some republicans seem intent on crushing the unionist spirit.

“We will not respond to this provocation with violence.

“We will respond with a solid determination to stand our ground.”

Meanwhile the TUV has branded the “attack” as “just latest manifestation of Republican hatred”.

The party’s Mid-Ulster spokesperson Glen Moore said the destruction of Ballynougher Orange Hall represents “a serious escalation” in a “series of sinister developments” in south Co Derry.

“Recently, I have had occasion to highlight the attacks on Innishrush where residents have had to resort to makeshift barriers in an effort to stop those who have sought to intimidate residents with fireworks and Republican chanting late at night and in the early hours,” he added.

“Now we have a hall seriously damaged in what was clearly a deliberate attack upon the Protestant and Unionist community.”

Mr Moore said more than condemnation from politicians is needed as he too linked the incident to a recent surge in pro IRA chanting.

“Recently Ms O’Neill who is an MLA for the area refused to condemn the glorification of the IRA in sick songs which have in the aftermath been deployed by Republicans seeking to intimidate the minority community in Mid Ulster,” he said.

“You cannot celebrate those who murdered Orangemen in Orange Halls one day and condemn attacks on Orange Halls the next.

“The rhetoric of wider Republicanism can not be divorced from tonight’s disgraceful attack.

“Society and the media need to face up to that and challenge toxic Republicanism much more robustly”.

DUP Mid-Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan said: “I visited the hall this evening as fire crews were battling to bring the blaze under control.

"One of the metal window-guards had been removed when the fire was discovered. The fire has seriously damaged the hall with the roof collapsed.

“The police are investigating the circumstances. I call on anyone with information to contact the police in Magherafelt.”

Local DUP councillor Anne Forde said: “This lodge is well rooted in the community and has been here for over 100 years.

"The folks in the lodge just want to be respected and be able to celebrate their Orange culture.”