Unionist in-fighting opens the door to Sinn Féin – but ‘neither orange nor green’ vote also grows in Northern elections

There could yet be “a scare at bedtime” for Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar before this night ends.

By teatime on Friday projections suggested Sinn Féin were on track to be the first Irish nationalist party to be the biggest grouping in the history of Belfast’s 101-year-old parliament. This may allow the party’s northern leader, Michelle O’Neill, to claim first-time symbolic rights to be First Minister.

The message for the southern jurisdiction will boost Sinn Féin’s determination to head the next government in Dublin.

The other emerging big winner from Thursday’s election appeared to be the cross-community Alliance Party, which made gains across Northern Ireland. The party emerged in third place, confirming a growing trend of younger people rejecting old labels of nationalist or unionist.

The less encouraging news was that an expected boycott by the Democratic Unionist Party will certainly delay - and maybe derail - the formation of a new power-sharing executive in Belfast.

The Republic’s long-established system of proportional representation in 18 five-member constituencies was used to elect 90 members of the Assembly.

Turnout of 63.3pc was similar to the last Assembly election in 2017. Sinn Féin looked set to match or exceed the 27 seats it won then, overtaking the DUP which appeared on course to lose several of its 28 seats.

The Alliance Party looked to have the potential to double its previous total of eight seats. But their gains appeared to be more at the expense of the Ulster Unionist party (UUP), the moderate nationalist Social Democratic and Labour party (SDLP) and the Green Party.

However, transfers will determine the winning of final seats, and counting could continue into Saturday.

Voter surveys ranked the cost of living and problems with health services as their chief concerns. But campaign debates were dominated by unionist anger at the post-Brexit special trade status for Northern Ireland.

Unionist campaigners argue this puts a trade border in the Irish Sea. The contest between Sinn Féin and the DUP for the first minister post was also a major election factor.

Opinion polls still show solid support for Northern Ireland remaining in the UK. But Sinn Féin hope to build momentum towards a referendum on Irish unity as a slew of opinion polls show one in three voters in the Republic are ready to vote for them.

“We’re feeling very positive,” said Michelle O’Neill, after she retained her seat in Mid-Ulster.

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy, who was finance minister in the last Northern executive, said he was feeling good about the party’s prospects. “The gut is positive for us,” he said.

The SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, said he thought his party would be “squeezed” by the rush of nationalist supporters to Sinn Féin to “send a message” to the DUP over their protocol tactics.

Many unionists blame the DUP for the trade protocol crux, which they fear weakens Northern Ireland’s position in the UK, and some voters backed their right-wing rival, Traditional Unionist Voice.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson insisted his party was a bulwark against a Sinn Féin first minister. Mr Donaldson said the prospect of Ms O’Neill as first minister was a “problem” and insisted he would not lead the DUP into the power-sharing government until the North’s special trade arrangements were replaced, raising the prospect of deadlock into the future.

Since 2007 there has been a DUP first minister and Sinn Féin deputy first minister with both posts given equal power and inter-dependent. One option to help compromise would be to change titles of “first and deputy” to banish symbolic supremacy.