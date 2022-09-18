| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Unification won’t magically happen — it’ll need a miracle of statecraft

Tommie Gorman

RTÉ's former Northern Ireland editor says Mary Lou McDonald’s expectation that Irish unity could come by 2032 is beyond ambitious

Tommie Gorman in Sligo. Picture by James Connolly Expand
Tommie Gorman reporting from Stormont Expand
Mary Lou McDonald, Gerry Adams, Michelle O&rsquo;Neill and Martin McGuinness at Stormont in 2017. Picture by Liam McBurney Expand

Close

Tommie Gorman in Sligo. Picture by James Connolly

Tommie Gorman in Sligo. Picture by James Connolly

Tommie Gorman reporting from Stormont

Tommie Gorman reporting from Stormont

Mary Lou McDonald, Gerry Adams, Michelle O&rsquo;Neill and Martin McGuinness at Stormont in 2017. Picture by Liam McBurney

Mary Lou McDonald, Gerry Adams, Michelle O’Neill and Martin McGuinness at Stormont in 2017. Picture by Liam McBurney

/

Tommie Gorman in Sligo. Picture by James Connolly

In an interview with Sky News’s Beth Rigby on May 19 the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald made a statement that is likely to be linked to her for the rest of her political career. She told the 46-year-old presenter that “a united Ireland will happen in our time” and elaborated: “It will happen in our lifetime... without a shadow of a doubt. We will see constitutional change in the course probably of the next decade. Of that there is no doubt and we need to prepare for that.”

I would be very surprised if Border polls, on each side of the frontier, are held within that 10-year time frame. In the unlikely event of them happening, unless there is radical change before then, I would expect the option of a united Ireland to be rejected.

Most Watched

Privacy