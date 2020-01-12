'Unfinished business' - Taoiseach decides election date, but won't reveal when it will be yet

It comes amid intense speculation that the Taoiseach will call an election for early February.

Mr Varadkar said he has made a decision on the timing of an election but declined to say when the country will go to the polls.

He said there is "unfinished business" in relation to European Affairs and the British-Irish relationship to do before an election.

He wants to speak to Opposition leaders about it and "as things stand" this week’s Cabinet meeting will go ahead on Tuesday and the Dáil will be reconvened on Wednesday.

His remarks came on RTÉ Radio’s This Week programme after it was revealed that Mr Varadkar’s government now does not have the numbers to survive a no confidence vote in the Dáil.

Just hours after Mr Varadkar's interview Fianna Fáil this evening moved to appoint its deputy leader Dara Calleary as the party's director of elections.

He led their 2019 Local Elections campaign which saw Fianna Fail retain its position as the largest party across Ireland's local authorities.

Mr Calleary said this evening: “We have a very strong team of candidates, a solid message and we are ready to fight and win the next General Election, whenever it may be."

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness confirmed to the Sunday Independent that he will defy his party and vote in favour of a threatened no confidence motion in health minister Simon Harris early next month.

Meanwhile, its understood that Independent TD Noel Grealish, on whom the government relies for support, would abstain meaning Mr Varadkar’s government would be defeated.

Mr Varadkar said that legally a government does not fall if it loses a motion of no confidence in a minister.

But, in an indication that he will call the election before the possible motion in February, he added: "A Taoiseach that can’t appoint his own Cabinet is a Taoiseach in name only."

Mr Varadkar said it was always his view that the election should only happen when it's "the right time for the country" and that this would be the summer of 2020.

However he added that "the circumstances have changed".

He said there's now a deal on Brexit and the Northern Ireland institutions are up and running.

He added: "Also the arithmetic in the Dáil has changed and that's the reality of that so I have made the decision."

Mr Varadkar said there is "some unfinished business to do which I want to get done."

He also wants to speak to the Cabinet and the leaders of the Opposition.

Mr Varadkar is due to meet Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin in the coming days.

"So as things stand the Cabinet will meet on Tuesday, and the Dáil will reconvene on Wednesday," the Taoiseach said.

He refused to say what his decision was on the timing of the election.

Mr Varadkar said he is taking "division" within Fianna Fáil into account in his decision - a reference to Mr McGuinness's position.

He said he asked Mr Martin last week for an assurance that he would be able to ensure all Fianna Fáil TDs would abstain in future Dáil votes.

"It seems from the news today that he wouldn't," Mr Varadkar said.

