Under-fire Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee urged to meet with Pavee Point over controversial remarks

SENATOR Lorraine Clifford-Lee has been urged by a senior Fianna Fáil TD to meet with Pavee Point over controversial remarks she made about Travellers.

SENATOR Lorraine Clifford-Lee has been urged by a senior Fianna Fáil TD to meet with Pavee Point over controversial remarks she made about Travellers.

Justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said the party’s Dublin Fingal by-election candidate needs to “build bridges” with Travellers’ rights organisation.

Ms Clifford-Lee, has been under fire in recent days over a series of old tweets in which she used the words “knacker” and “Traveller” in a derogatory manner and referred to a Dublin nightclub as a “sluts venue”.

READ MORE: FF backing for senator over 'knacker' comment despite calls to resign

Martin Collins, assistant director of Pavee Point (Niall Carson/PA)

The tweets date back to 2011, when she was a member of Fianna Fáil’s ruling national executive. Pavee Point’s co-director Martin Collins said: "Any politician who harbours these type of ingrained prejudices and discriminatory attitudes should not be in public office."

Ms Clifford-Lee has wiped her Twitter profile of all previous tweets within the last 24 hours as the controversy over some of her older posts has continued.

Ms Clifford-Lee has apologised and the party has backed her by deciding to take no further action. Despite being its Seanad justice and equality spokesperson Ms Clifford-Lee failed to appear at a Fianna Fáil press conference at Leinster House on Tuesday for the party's Dáil motion on a justice matter.

Mr O’Callaghan, the party’s senior justice spokesperson, said her comments were “offensive, particularly to Travelling people” but that his colleague has apologised and they do “not reflect her current thinking”.

READ MORE: Hugh O'Connell: 'Lure of another Dail seat trumps principle for Fianna Fail amid senator's 'traveller' and 'dwarf' tweets controversy'

“I take on board very seriously what Martin Collins said and I agree with him that the comments that she made displayed prejudice towards Travellers and were discriminatory," he said.

“However, she made those comments six, seven years ago. I believe in redemption, I believe in change. I believe that she has now resiled from that, she's apologised for them, she said they were wrong, everyone here recognises they were wrong.

“I would just be concerned if because of something inappropriate that somebody said seven or eight years ago that their political career would end.”

Fianna Fail’s Jim O’Callaghan

He said she would need to “build bridges” with organisations such as Pavee Point. “There's a task ahead of her to rebuild those bridges. I can understand why people are concerned about those comments.

“Ultimately, the people of Dublin Fingal will have a big say in this because there's no more answerable profession than politics. I think it would be beneficial for her to meet with Pavee Point.”

READ MORE: Hugh O'Connell: 'Why Senator's offensive 'Traveller' and 'dwarf' tweets are a problem for her and Fianna Fáil'

In a statement on Sunday, Ms Clifford-Lee apologised but also said the publicity surrounding her old tweets was part of “personal smear campaign” with tweets taken out of context “for their own right-wing agenda”.

Asked about these comments, Mr O’Callaghan said “the long and the short of it is Lorraine is responsible for her own tweets, for her own statements”.

Mr O’Callaghan was speaking ahead of a Dáil debate later on a Fianna Fáil motion which calls on the government to adopt the terms of reference proposed by a judge who is leading a scoping inquiry into the death of Shane O’Farrell.

Mr O’Farrell was 23 when he was killed in a hit-and-run incident while cycling near his home Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan in August 2011. The man he was killed by had 42 previous convictions and the family have blamed system and garda failings.

They have demanded a full public inquiry and say the terms of reference for Judge Gerard Haughton’s scoping inquiry are too narrow and undermine the process.

READ MORE: Family left in the dark for six years over why man who killed their son was not in custody

Mr O’Callaghan said: “The O'Farrell family are not going to get justice in the same way as you and I would regard justice. The person who knocked down their son was acquitted of dangerous driving causing death.

Parents Lucia and Jim O’Farrell hold a picture of their late son Shane O’Farrell (23). Photo: Damien Eagers

“But the questions that they want answered are why was he was out on the roads of Ireland in 2011, particularly after May 2011, when he'd already been convicted of another offence in district courts, which should have triggered his sentence and he should have been in prison at the time.

“I think that's a legitimate question. No one is going to be held accountable in any inquiry into the death of Shane O'Farrell. But I think the family and the public are entitled to have these questions answered, because they had tragic consequences for Shane and his family."

READ MORE: GSOC recommends disciplinary action against three officers after death of cyclist Shane O'Farrell

Online Editors