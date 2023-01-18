Under Sinn Féin and the DUP well-off people in the North ‘in the know’ get free money while those who need it lose out

When most people think about the poorest in society, they don’t have in mind households earning almost £60,000.

But the DUP and Sinn Féin, parties which emerged from the working classes, now believe otherwise. In Belfast they’re handing out free money in a way that means more than 70pc of the population is eligible — but also means those in the know are likely to get it, and some of the most vulnerable will not.

Belfast City Council’s Fuel Poverty Hardship Fund opened last week, paying £100 to households meeting certain criteria, such as where someone had recently lost their job.

But to get the money, people only had to meet one of the five criteria — that “your gross annual household income is less than £60,000”.

That meant the great bulk of the city’s population was eligible, regardless of whether they were in hardship.

Regional statistics on household income are difficult to find, but the Department for Work and Pensions conducts a large-scale annual survey from which last year’s data indicates more than 70pc of households in Northern Ireland earn less than £60,000 before tax.

As a survey, that data is imperfect. Ulster University senior economist Esmond Birnie said he suspects the actual number of households earning less than £60,000 is considerably more than 70pc, highlighting how about 87pc of taxpayers here pay the basic rate of income tax.

By handing out ratepayers’ money to those who not only are not in ‘hardship’, but who by almost any standard are well-off, the council has created an immediate, and wholly predictable, problem.

The money is being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until it runs out.

Even though the scheme has only been open for a few days, the council has warned that lots of people have come forward for the money and “in some areas, all vouchers have now been allocated by our partner organisations”.

That means those in the know — who are more likely to either be connected to the council or to be more affluent and aware of what’s on offer — are the people who will get in first.

Many of those who really need the money, some of whom will not have access to the internet or have serious problems which mean they are unlikely to be aware of the cash, are going to miss out.

But the scheme’s flaws don’t end there. The council is not administering the payments, which are in the form of vouchers. It has handed that over to nine ‘partner organisations’ who control who gets the money.

There is no suggestion any of those groups have done anything inappropriate, but smaller parties on the council have raised concerns about how the groups were chosen in haste during Covid, but have now become embedded as hand-picked delivery agents for our biggest local authority.

Green councillor Anthony Flynn, who proposed the measure, said he intended it to be a one-off, targeted intervention, but it had become “a carve-up between the DUP and Sinn Féin”, who hiked the eligibility income to almost £60,000 and chosen to use the ‘delivery partners’.

He said council officers had warned them about the danger of duplication, and wanted one group handling it.

Yesterday one of the delivery partners was itself critical of the process, saying the scheme had been set up badly, causing “tension” among those who need the money.

For years Belfast City Council has been unable to perform some of its most basic functions, such as collecting glass for recycling from many of its residents, yet it regularly finds money for all manner of schemes beyond the council’s core responsibilities.

In this case, it may be shambolic public administration, or it may be something more calculated.

It is common for governments to give their voters tax breaks just before an election, something which is not going to be possible this year because of soaring inflation and budget deficits which mean rates bills are likely to soar around the time of May’s council election.

This looks like it may be a crude attempt to shovel money out to as many people as possible — something that will become more obvious if the DUP and Sinn Féin now vote to increase the total budget for the scheme to far more than the initial £1m — ahead of them facing voters on doorsteps in the coming weeks.