Under Sinn Féin and the DUP well-off people in the North ‘in the know’ get free money while those who need it lose out

Sam McBride

DUP and Sinn Fein tinkering over fuel poverty fund set up with noble intentions has turned the whole exercise into a farce

Belfast City Council is offering a free £100 to most of its households. Photo: Andrew Howe Expand
When most people think about the poorest in society, they don’t have in mind households earning almost £60,000.

But the DUP and Sinn Féin, parties which emerged from the working classes, now believe otherwise. In Belfast they’re handing out free money in a way that means more than 70pc of the population is eligible — but also means those in the know are likely to get it, and some of the most vulnerable will not.

